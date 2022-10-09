Football vs Cal on 10/8/2022 – Box Score

IUP at 06:46 1st and 10 at IUP-F40 IUP drive starts at 06:46. 1st and 10 at IUP-F40 Stewart, Dayjur Rush for 3 yards to the IUP-F43 (Gerald Brown). 2nd and 7 at IUP-F43 Brown, Duane Rush for 17 yards to the CAL40, 1ST DOWN IUP-F (Micah Tillman; Noah Dillow). 1st and 10 at CAL40 Sexton, Mak pass complete to Smith, Grant for 7 yards to the CAL33 (Kavon Morman). 2nd and 3rd at CAL33 Stewart, Dayjur Rush for 1 yard to the CAL32 (Josh Miller), PENALTY IUP-F holding 10 yards to the CAL42. 2nd and 12 at CAL42 2nd and 12th. 2nd and 12 at CAL42 Sexton, Mak pass incomplete to Brown, Duane (Micah Tillman). 3rd and 12 at CAL42 Sexton, Mak pass complete to Brown, Duane for 16 yards to the CAL26, 1ST DOWN IUP-F (Dominic Solomon). 1st and 10 at CAL26 Stewart, Dayjur Rush for 1 yard to the CAL25 (Derick Korboi; Gerald Brown). 2nd and 9 at CAL25 Sexton, Mak pass complete to Ridley, Hilton for 11 yards to the CAL14, 1ST DOWN IUP-F (Noah Hamlin). 1st and 10 at CAL14 Carter, Qashah Rush for loss of 2 yards to the CAL16 (Gabe Miller). 2nd and 12 at CAL16 Sexton, Mak pass incomplete to Carter, Qashah. 3rd and 12 at CAL16 Sexton, Mak pass complete to Brown, Duane for 7 yards to the CAL9 (Kavon Morman). 4th and 5th at CAL09 Timeout California (PA), clock 01:43. 4th and 5th at CAL09 Sexton, Mak pass complete to Ridley, Hilton for 8 yards to the CAL1, 1ST DOWN IUP-F. 1st and GOAL at CAL01 Stewart, Dayjur Rush for 1 yard to the CAL0, TOUCHDOWN, clock 01:27. 1st and GOAL at CAL03 Sexton, Mak pass attempt failed. 1st and GOAL at IUP-F35 Anderson, Ian kickoff 59 yards to the CAL6, Noah Hamlin return 15 yards to the CAL21 (Mumford, Terry).

Related