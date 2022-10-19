Football Unites Special Olympics Unified Vikings & Dolphins Teams

O’Connell described the importance of teamwork during his message to the team.

“I think it’s just really important,” O’Connell later told Vikings.com. “No matter what your backgrounds are, abilities to learn to be a part of a team and to thrive as part of a team because when teams are built the right way, regardless of competition, from pro sports all the way down to the first time you were on a team, I think the best parts of human beings and pushing themselves to be their best versions happen in team settings.

“It was really cool to see that group and be around Harrison Phillips with how much work he does with not only that group but many others,” he continued. “It was exciting to see the smiles on their faces and the excitement level of being a part of a team that was being acknowledged for their success.

“You can go through any different aspect of society, and team and competition, if built the right way, can be one of the most powerful things we have to bring people together,” O’Connell added.

Vikings Senior Manager of Community Relations Logan Johnson, who paced the sideline Saturday “almost if I was playing or coaching” said the Vikings were excited to bring back the Unified travel program the organization launched in 2019 with the Chargers and a trip to Los Angeles.

“Really, I was just there as support staff for everybody. It’s hard not to let your emotions show in that moment,” Johnson said. “You’re just so excited for the Athletes and the team and you know how excited they are.

“I think the program helps reduce barriers and promotes inclusion. Unified sports do such a good job of that,” Johnson said. “The Vikings really buy into that in large part due to Coach O’Connell and Kwesi for really buying in. We say they’re an extension of the team, but their buy-in makes it feel like they truly are a part of the Vikings team, and that’s the biggest thing.”

Coaches and players could not make it to the Unified game because of scheduling conflicts, but Phillips was pinging Johnson Saturday night to see how things were going.

“He’s very invested in the program and really cares about these athletes,” Johnson said. “His investment is so genuine, and that’s what makes this program special. We could take any group on a road trip and do that whole thing, but to make them feel like a member of the Vikings team is the best part by far.”

Pace said the experience over the past month has been “phenomenal.”