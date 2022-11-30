Football Trio Earns Academic All PFL for 2022

ACADEMIC ALL-PFL

MOREHEAD, Ky. —

Three Morehead State football student-athletes have all repeated as Academic All-Pioneer Football League honorees. The 2022 Accolades went to Offensive lineman Cam Marriott Offensive lineman Jaxsen Spears and long snapper Brady McKnight .

Marriott and Spears are first-team selections and McKnight earned his second straight second-team honor.

From Redlands, Calif, senior Offensive center Marriott owns a 3.85 cumulative GPA in political science. He appeared in 50 career games and made 45 starts, including a string of 42 straight at one point. This year, the center helped the Eagles generate 338 yards per game and score 12 rushing touchdowns. Marriott consistently graded as one of the Eagles’ – and the PFL’s – highest-rated lineman.

Spears, a sophomore from Plainfield, Ind., helped MSU average 338 yards per contest and played and started in every game. He played center and guard during the season. In the classroom, he has earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in accounting.

McKnight a sophomore from Stephens City, Va., had another solid snapping season, recording zero bad snaps and helping MSU convert 11 field goals and 28 extra-point kicks. He has earned a 3.78 GPA in animal science.