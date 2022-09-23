Football Travels to Ohio on Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Fordham Game Notes | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham’s 122nd varsity season, by traveling to Athens, Ohio, to face the Ohio University Bobcats in Peden Stadium on Saturday, September 24, at 2:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each defensive sack or touchdown scored. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the football program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to football.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Michael Reghi, (pbp) and Jerod Cherry (color) announcing and broadcast live on WFUV (90.7 FM) and wfuvsports.org with Andrew Gullotta (pbp) and Ryan Gregware (color) handling the announcing chores .

Fordham, ranked 18th in the latest NCA FCS Coaches Poll, enters the game with a 3-0 record after a 48-45 win over UAlbany on Jack Coffey Field last Saturday, while Ohio is 1-2 on the year after a 43-10 loss at Iowa State last week.

This will be the first meeting between Fordham and Ohio on the gridiron.

A few notes on the game:

• Senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and sophomore linebacker James Conway were named GEICO Patriot League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

• With a win over Ohio, Fordham will open the season 4-0 for the first time since 2013 when the Rams opened with ten straight wins.

• The game will be Fordham’s fourth in the Buckeye State, the first since a 2012 game at Cincinnati.

• The Rams are 2-3 all-time against teams currently in the MAC (Buffalo (1-2), Akron (1-0), Ball State (0-1)).

• The most recent Matchup with a MAC school was at Ball State in 2019.

• With his six passing touchdowns at Monmouth, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat brought his career total to 78, moving ahead of Kevin Anderson (2014-2017) and into first on the Fordham career list (Anderson’s previous record was 73).

• DeMorat also has 791 career completions, second on the Fordham career list (John Skelton (2006-2009) holds the record with 802) while his 9,865 career passing yards is also second best at the school (John Skelton (2006-2009) holds the school mark with 9,923).

• For the third straight season, Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a Preseason All-American as well as to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS Defensive Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

• Greenhagen currently has amassed 43.0 career TFLs, second all-time at Fordham, and 197 career Solo tackles, fourth best in school history. He also has 335 total tackles, third best. He entered the season first among active FCS players with 10.03 tackles/game and third with 1.32 tackles for loss per game through 31 career games.

• Senior wide receivers Fotis Kokosioulis and Dequece Carter are climbing the Fordham career lists. Kokosioulis is fourth in career receiving scores (24), tenth in career receptions (157), and tenth in career receiving yards (2,045), while Carter ranks sixth in career touchdown receptions (19) and ninth in career receiving yards (2,064).

• The Fordham Captains for 2022 are grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen grad student running back Trey Sneed grad student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior defensive lineman Jonathan Coste .

• No New York area college football team has won more games since 2012 than Fordham, who has amassed 67 victories over that stretch. The closest Collegiate competitors are Sacred Heart (60), Stony Brook (58), and Rutgers (46), while the NFL’s Giants lead all NYC area professional teams with 63 wins over the past eleven years and the Jets have 55.