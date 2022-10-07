Football Travels to Lehigh on Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Fordham Game Notes | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham’s 122nd varsity season, by traveling to Bethlehem, Pa., to face the Lehigh University Mountain Hawks at Goodman Stadium on Saturday, October 8, at 12:00 pm

There is also an option to make a one-time gift to football.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Steve Degler (pbp) and Grant DelVecchio (color) announcing and broadcast live on WFUV (90.7 FM) and wfuvsports.org with Andrew Gullotta (pbp) and Ryan Gregware (color) handling the announcing chores.

Fordham, ranked 16th in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches Poll, enters the game with a 4-1 record, 1-0 in the Patriot League, after a 59-38 league win over Georgetown on Jack Coffey Field last Saturday, while Lehigh is 1 -4 overall on the year, 1-0 in the Patriot League, after a 35-7 loss to Monmouth in Goodman Stadium last week.

This will be the 34th meeting between Fordham and Lehigh on the gridiron. The Mountain Hawks lead the all-time series, which started in 1923, 26-7, but Fordham took the most recent matchup, 35-28, on October 23, 2021 as Tim DeMorat completed 24 of 40 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for another, with Fotis Kokosioulis catching ten passes for 157 yards.

A few notes on the game:

• The Rams have taken six of the past eight meetings with the Mountain Hawks.

• With his six passing touchdowns at Monmouth, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat brought his career total to 78, moving ahead of Kevin Anderson (2014-2017) and into first on the Fordham career list (Anderson’s previous record was 73).

• DeMorat, who earned his fourth Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week Honor following the Georgetown game, threw four more last week against Georgetown to bring his school-record total to 93.

• DeMorat is also the Fordham career leader in completions with 845 and passing yards with 10,716.

• The 2022 Rams have a powerful one-two punch in the offensive backfield in grad students Trey Sneed and sophomore Julius Loughridge .

• Their stats are almost identical with Sneed rushing 82 times for 443 yards and four touchdowns and Loughridge rushing 73 times for 438 yards and three scores.

• For the third straight season, Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a Preseason All-American as well as to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS Defensive Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

• Greenhagen currently has amassed 43.0 career TFLs, second all-time at Fordham, and 203 career Solo tackles, fourth best in school history. He also has 351 total tackles, third best. He entered the season first among active FCS players with 10.03 tackles/game and third with 1.32 tackles for loss per game through 31 career games.

• The Fordham Captains for 2022 are grad student linebackers Ryan Greenhagen grad student running back Trey Sneed grad student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior defensive lineman Jonathan Coste .

• No New York area college football team has won more games since 2012 than Fordham, who has amassed 68 victories over that stretch. The closest Collegiate competitors are Sacred Heart (62), Stony Brook (58), and Rutgers (46), while the NFL’s Giants lead all NYC area professional teams with 64 wins over the past eleven years and the Jets have 56.