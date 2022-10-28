Football Travels to Holy Cross on Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Fordham Game Notes | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 Patriot League season, Fordham’s 122nd varsity season, by traveling to Worcester, Mass., to face the Holy Cross Crusaders on Fitton Field on Saturday, October 29, at 1:00 pm

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Kevin Gehl (pbp) and Kevin Shea (color) announcing and broadcast live on WFUV (90.7 FM) and wfuvsports.org with Andrew Gullotta (pbp) and Ryan Gregware (color) handling the announcing chores.

Fordham, ranked 15th in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches Poll, enters the game with a 6-1 record, 2-0 in the Patriot League, after a 45-14 win over Stony Brook on Jack Coffey Field on October 15, while Holy Cross , ranked eighth in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches Poll, is 7-0 overall on the year, 3-0 in the Patriot League, after a 24-21 league win at Lafayette last week.

This will be the 60th meeting between Fordham and Holy Cross on the gridiron with the Crusaders leading the all-time series, which started in 1902, 32-25-2, including a 52-24 win last year on November 13 on Jack Coffey Field as Matthew Sluka gained 104 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and he threw for 272 yards and two scores.

A few notes on the game:

• Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a finalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the Absolute best in the Nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership, on Wednesday.

• Fordham’s game on Saturday at Holy Cross will be the Rams’ second of the season on natural grass (the Rams defeated Lehigh on the real stuff on October 8).

• It will only be the eighth game over the past six years that the Rams have played on the natural grass.

• With his six passing touchdowns at Monmouth, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat brought his career total to 78, moving ahead of Kevin Anderson (2014-2017) and into first on the Fordham career list (Anderson’s previous record was 73).

• DeMorat, who earned his fifth Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week Honor following the Lehigh game, threw three more against Stony Brook to bring his school-record total to 100.

• DeMorat is also the Fordham career leader in completions with 892 and passing yards with 11,586.

• The 2022 Rams have a powerful one-two punch in the offensive backfield in grad students Trey Sneed and sophomore Julius Loughridge .

• Their stats are almost identical with Loughridge rushing 92 times for 640 yards and six scores and Sneed rushing 111 times for 541 yards and four touchdowns.

• They are ranked one-two in the Patriot League in rushing yards/game (Loughridge – 91.4/ Sneed – 77.3).

• Senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis set a Fordham record with 15 receptions at Monmouth this year and set another school and Patriot League record with 320 receiving yards at Ohio while also tying a Fordham mark with four touchdowns against the Bobcats.

• Kokosioulis leads the NCAA FCS in receiving yards/game (114.3) and is third in receptions/game (8.0).

• For the third straight season, Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a Preseason All-American as well as to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS Defensive Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

• Greenhagen currently has amassed 43.0 career TFLs, second all-time at Fordham, and 203 career Solo tackles, fourth best in school history. He also has 351 total tackles, third best. He entered the season first among active FCS players with 10.03 tackles/game and third with 1.32 tackles for loss per game through 31 career games.

• The Fordham Captains for 2022 are grad student linebackers Ryan Greenhagen grad student running back Trey Sneed grad student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior defensive lineman Jonathan Coste .

• No New York area college football team has won more games since 2012 than Fordham, who has amassed 70 victories over that stretch. The closest Collegiate competitors are Sacred Heart (63), Stony Brook (59), and Rutgers (46), while the NFL’s Giants lead all NYC area professional teams with 66 wins over the past eleven years and the Jets have 58.