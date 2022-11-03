Football Travels to Harvard Saturday

NEW YORK – Columbia football makes its first trip to Harvard since 2018 when it takes on the Crimson Saturday, November 5, for a 1 pm contest. The Lions (3-4, 0-4) are coming off a defeat to Yale, while Harvard (5-2, 3-1) topped Dartmouth to remain undefeated on the road. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and listen to the game for free on GoColumbiaLions.com.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. The Lions remain at the top of the Nation in rushing defense, holding teams to 60.3 rushing yards per game.

2. Scott Valentas has posted double-figure tackles in three consecutive games and Ranks No. 6 in the NCAA in tackles per game (6.0)

3. Caden Bell has stepped in at starting quarterback the past two games and thrown for 326 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions.

4. Saturday will mark the 80th meeting between Columbia and Harvard in a series that dates back to 1877.

THE MATCHUP

Columbia and Harvard meet for the 80th time in the series’ history in Cambridge. Last season, the Crimson earned a 49-21 win at Wien Stadium and have won 17 of the last 18 contests. Harvard leads the all-time series with a 63-15-1 mark, however, four of the last six meetings have been decided by one possession. The Lions will be looking for their first win at Harvard Stadium since 1995.

COLUMBIA’S STATUS

The Lions dropped their third-straight after falling to Yale, 41-16, last Friday night. Columbia led 16-10 in the second quarter before the Bulldogs rattled off 31 unanswered points. The 41 points were the most allowed by Columbia’s defense and the most since Harvard put up 49 against the Lions one season ago.

HARVARD’S STATUS

The Crimson powered past Dartmouth College, 28-13, last week to improve to 4-0 on the road. The Crimson led 14-13 at Halftime thanks to a blocked extra point. Aidan Borguet rushed for touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters, and the Crimson defense shut out the Big Green in the second half. Harvard’s only two losses this season have come against ranked foes, a 31-20 defeat to No. 10 Holy Cross on Oct. 1, and a 37-10 setback to No. 23 Princeton on Oct. 21.

GREEN TO MISS REST OF SEASON

Junior quarterback Joe Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery on October 26. Green was the 2021 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and had started 15 consecutive games since last season.

