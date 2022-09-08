Football Travels to Cincinnati for FBS Matchup Against Bearcats

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State travels to Nippert Stadium to face-off with the 2021 College Football Playoff participant, Cincinnati Bearcats. The Matchup is the first between the two programs and marks the fourth time in KSU history that the team will face an FBS opponent. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Rundown

Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1, 0-0 AAC)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Site: Nippert Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff:

3:30 p.m

TV:

ESPN+

Radio: KSU Owls App

Live Stats: Click Here

Game Notes: KSU | CIN

2022 Schedule: Click Here

FB Media Guide: Click Here

Top Storylines

Kennesaw State is looking for its first win over an FBS opponent in school history. The Owls are 0-3 against teams in this classification, with two losses coming by less than four points.

Preseason All-American quarterback Xavier Shepherd surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,500 career passing yards in the season opener at Samford. Shepherd became the sixth Owl in team history to reach the career rushing milestone and sits only four yards shy of second place in the KSU record books for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Defensive lineman Travis Bell enters Saturday six tackles away from 100 for his Collegiate career. The graduate student has bolstered the KSU defensive line over the past four seasons and ranks fifth in the Owl record book for total sacks in a career (9.5).

The Kennesaw State offense has scored a point in 82 straight games and has reached the double-digit mark in each of its last 60 contests. The last time the Owls scored less than 10 points was in November of 2016.

Numbers to Know

73 – The Owls have rushed for 150+ yards in 73 straight games dating back to week 11 of the 2015 season.

32 – KSU has won each of the last 41 games when it scores 32 points and is 44-1 all-time when reaching that mark

4– Saturday’s contest marks the fourth game against the FBS for Kennesaw State Football.

3– The Owls’ trip to Cincinnati will be the third game against a team from Ohio in program history.

1– 2022 marks year one for Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference for football after seven years in the Big South.

Best Ever

No other start-up program in college football history had more wins in its first five seasons than Kennesaw State with 48 victories.

Dynasty Mode

Dating back to week two of the 2017 season, Kennesaw State has won 49 of its last 59 games for an .831 winning percentage.

Ranking Streak Record

Following the preseason polls by Stats FCS and the AFCA, the Owls have been ranked in one of the two polls for 61 consecutive weeks. The streak started Oct. 30, 2017, and spans 1,776 days. This broke a Big South Conference record of 45 during the 2021 season.

Minute Men

In their first seven seasons, the Owls have 63 scoring drives of one minute or less, including a program-best 17 in 2019. KSU tallied eight scoring drives under one minute during the 2021 season.

Season Tickets

