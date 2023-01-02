Football transfer rumours: De Jong to Manchester United saga returns? | Football

The transfer window is back and we will be here with all the freshest rumours, tittle-tattle and nonsense invented to appease agents. Anyway… it turns out Manchester United once again want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jongbut there is a difference this time: he actually wants to join the club. The Dutchman spent the summer avoiding a move to Old Trafford but he may have finally given in to Erik ten Hag. Let’s hope they can drag out this saga for another month.

Another Dutchman interesting is Ten Hag Denzel Dumfriesbut he could face competition from Chelsea for the Netherlands and Internazionale right-back. United also need to decide whether to replace departing on-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been recalled by parent club Newcastle.

United do not have much money to splash in January owing to the club being up for sale, but that does not stop them being linked with everyone under the sun. Supposedly, they could solve their striker issue by bringing in Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. They may even ship out some players, with Everton Who is Winger? Anthony Live on. The Sweden international may struggle for playing time with the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho, so a loan move could suit all parties.

Arsenal are keen on bolstering their Squad while they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table. One potential target is Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract in the summer, and could be available at a decent price. Alternatively, Morocco’s World Cup Hero Azzedine Ounahi could be brought in from Angers.

Mikel Arteta could add another forward with João Felix available, but Atlético Madrid are supposedly seeking a €15m loan fee on top of his €6m wages for the remainder of the season. Folarin Balogunthe Arsenal striker, is doing so well out on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, scoring 10 in 16 matches, that Milan are sniffing around.

There could be some transfer fun at the Clubs fighting relegation. Leeds have an eye on Southampton’s Che Adamswhile Nathan Jones wouldn’t mind snapping up Lorient’s Hello Moffi. Leeds are also close to completing a move to sign a defender Max Wöber from Salzburg. The Austria international previously played under Jesse Marsch in his homeland after spells at Ajax and Sevilla.

A new winger is top priority for Unai Emery at Aston Villa. His two key targets at the moment are Watford’s Ismaïla Sarr and Gerard Deulofeucurrently at Udinese. Spurs and Evertonhowever, may join the Sarr party to complicate matters for Villa.

Manchester City may not be planning any moves of note in January but they look set to sign the Argentinian teenager Maximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield for £6.5m. It seems to have worked out with Julián Álvarez, so it is worth a punt.