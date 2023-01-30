Football transfer rumours: Barcelona admiring João Félix from afar? | Football

Be’s only just arrived at Chelseabut Joao Felix is already wanted elsewhere. The tittle-tattle in Spain is that he is being monitored by Barcelona, who may move for him in the summer when he returns to Atlético Madrid. How exactly they can monitor him when he was sent off 58 minutes into his Premier League debut – and has been suspended ever since – is unclear. Regardless, Barça have a strong relationship with Atlético in the transfer market having done deals for Luis Suárez, Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann (more than once) in recent years, which could help things along.

Chelsea are still optimistic about signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica before the January window slams shut™ on Tuesday, although it could cost them a cool £106m. According to Record in Portugal, Fernández would prefer to leave this month and hopes that Rui Costa, the Benfica president, is as keen to do business with Boehly’s Blues as everyone else.

Arsenal’s attempts to sign a midfielder Hang in the balance after a second bid for Moisés Caicedo – worth a reported £65m plus £5m in add-ons – was rejected out of hand by Brighton. While Caicedo has asked to leave so he can pursue a “magnificent opportunity” elsewhere, the Brighton Hierarchy maintain that he is going nowhere this month.

Across north London, Tottenham have also hit a snag in their efforts to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting. It seems that a deal was all but agreed, only for Sporting to try to change the terms at the last minute. Talks are still ongoing, but Spurs could well be left empty-handed. That would also, presumably, end Sporting’s interest in Héctor Bellerínwith the former Arsenal right-back previously lined up as a replacement for Porro and set to move to Portugal on loan from Barcelona.

Crystal Palace have had better luck in their pursuit of Naouirou Ahamada, the VfB Stuttgart midfielder. He has already agreed personal terms and has a medical booked ahead of a potential €12m (£10.6m) transfer. Nottingham Forestmeanwhile, are on the verge of nabbing Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle. While Eddie Howe has no guarantees of signing a replacement midfielder, he is close to acquiring Harrison Ashbythe young West Ham right-back, in a deal worth up to £3m.

With Milan Skriniar heading to Paris Saint-Germainit seems that International could try to sign Victor Lindelöf. Erik ten Hag does not want to lose his defensive cover, however, as Manchester United continue their push for a top-four finish. Fulhamwho harbor their own ambitions of European football, are in talks to sign Sasa Lukic, the Serbian international midfielder, from Torino. They have also approached Sheffield United over Sander Bergealthough they face competition from Newcastle among others.