Football Totals 19 Phil Steele All-Ivy League Honors, Jones Takes Defensive Player of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University football has totaled 19 Phil Steele All-Ivy League selections, including seven first team picks, and the senior defensive lineman has earned the group’s Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year honor, Phil Steele announced on Friday.

Jones headlined the Crimson’s seven first team honorees, which included fellow defensive linemen Thor Griffith and Nate Leskovec . On the Offensive side of the ball, Harvard tallied four selections on the first team behind running back Aidan Borguet wide receiver Kym Wimberly tight end Tyler Neville and offensive lineman Mason Williams .

Harvard’s second team selections comprised of Offensive linemen Jacob Rizy and Austin Gentle alongside linebacker Jack McGowan .

The Crimson posted six third team picks with Offensive lineman Scott Elliott linebacker Jake Brown defensive back Alex Washington defensive back James Herring a punt returner Scott Woods II and all-purpose player Jack Bill .

Bill also landed on the fourth team as a kick returner. Offensive lineman Alec Bank and long snapper Jack Kirkwood joined Bill on the fourth team.

Phil Steele All-Ivy League Teams (Harvard Selections)

Defensive Player of the Year

Truman Jones DL

First Team

Aidan Borguet RB

Kym Wimberly WR

Tyler Neville TE

Mason Williams OL

Thor Griffith DL

Truman Jones DL

Nate Leskovec DL

Second Team

Jacob Rizy OL

Austin Gentle OL

Jack McGowan LB

Third Team

Scott Elliott OL

Jake Brown LB

Alex Washington DB

James Herring DB

Scott Woods II PR

Jack Bill AP

Fourth Team