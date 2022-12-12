Football Totals 19 Phil Steele All-Ivy League Honors, Jones Takes Defensive Player of the Year
Michael Riley
Football
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University football has totaled 19 Phil Steele All-Ivy League selections, including seven first team picks, and the senior defensive lineman has earned the group’s Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year honor, Phil Steele announced on Friday.
Jones headlined the Crimson’s seven first team honorees, which included fellow defensive linemen Thor Griffith and Nate Leskovec. On the Offensive side of the ball, Harvard tallied four selections on the first team behind running back Aidan Borguetwide receiver Kym Wimberlytight end Tyler Nevilleand offensive lineman Mason Williams.
Harvard’s second team selections comprised of Offensive linemen Jacob Rizy and Austin Gentle alongside linebacker Jack McGowan.
The Crimson posted six third team picks with Offensive lineman Scott Elliottlinebacker Jake Browndefensive back Alex Washingtondefensive back James Herringa punt returner Scott Woods IIand all-purpose player Jack Bill.
Bill also landed on the fourth team as a kick returner. Offensive lineman Alec Bank and long snapper Jack Kirkwood joined Bill on the fourth team.
Phil Steele All-Ivy League Teams (Harvard Selections)
Defensive Player of the Year
Truman JonesDL
First Team
Aidan BorguetRB
Kym WimberlyWR
Tyler NevilleTE
Mason WilliamsOL
Thor GriffithDL
Truman JonesDL
Nate LeskovecDL
Second Team
Jacob RizyOL
Austin GentleOL
Jack McGowanLB
Third Team
Scott ElliottOL
Jake BrownLB
Alex WashingtonDB
James HerringDB
Scott Woods IIPR
Jack BillAP
Fourth Team
Alec BankOL
Jack BillKR
Jack KirkwoodLS