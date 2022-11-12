Football Tops TCNJ in Season Finale

Ewing, NJ (11/11/22) – The Kean University football team ended the 2022 season on the right note, defeating host The College of New Jersey, 17-10, on Friday evening.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Cougars (3-7, 2-4 NJAC) struck first midway through the first quarter as Kean took advantage of the wind game. Kean started at the TCNJ 35 yard line thanks to a 10 yard net punt from the Lions into a strong wind. That same wind helped the Cougars at the end of their drive as George Chrissafis drilled a 50 yard field goal to score the game’s first points.

The Lions (3-6, 2-4 NJAC) took the lead in the second quarter as Jason Schmidt capped a 41 yard drive with a one yard plunge for a 7-3 advantage.

Kean regained the lead for good early in the third quarter as Kyle Devaney engineered an 88 yard drive. Devaney found Nick Medina for a 52 yard completion to push well into TCNJ territory. Jason Carlock found the endzone on a deep left route 23 yard pass.

The Cougar defense took advantage of the first play of the next Lions drive as Gabe Robles recovered a fumble in the red zone. Three plays later Kean found similar results as Devaney connected with Carlock, this time for an 18 yard touchdown catch and a 17-10 lead.

TCNJ added a 40 yard field goal to close the deficit to seven points with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter.

The College of New Jersey had one more chance in the fourth quarter with less than three minutes to go, but the Cougar defense recorded two sacks and ended the Threat with an interception by Nas Neal .

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Devaney was 6-for-8 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Medina had three catches for 61 yards.

Richard Ross had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while Jamma Ndiaye had a team-high 11 tackles while adding a half sack. Aaron Cottrell finished with 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.