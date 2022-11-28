Football Top 20: Maryland Championships are set as the season nears finish

Comment on this story Comment

Believe it or not, there are just two weeks remaining in the high school football season. Thanksgiving week saw a Champion crowned in DC, regional Championships decided in Virginia and Championship games set in Maryland. Theodore Roosevelt emerged as Champions of the DC Interscholastic Athletic Association for a second straight year, beating Dunbar, 26-18, in Thursday’s Turkey Bowl. The Rough Riders advance to the DC State Athletic Association title game, where they will face private school representative Friendship Collegiate.

In Maryland, six local teams advanced to this weekend’s Championship games. Quince Orchard and CH Flowers will meet on Thursday night in the 4A title game, rankings newcomers Arundel and North Point will play in the 4A/3A game Friday, Damascus faces Oakdale in the 3A final Saturday and Patuxent will play Dunbar in the 2A/1A game Saturday.

Virginia is one week behind Maryland, having just set the state semifinals. Five local teams have reached the final four of their brackets, including three programs in our top 10.

1. St. John’s (8-4) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets captured a second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title this fall.

2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) LR: 2

The Cavaliers won their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A conference championship this year.

The Stags rode one of the area’s best defenses to a WCAC Championship appearance.

4. Quince Orchard (13-0) LR: 4

The Cougars rolled over Broadneck, 42-9, to advance to another Maryland 4A championship.

Next: Thursday vs. CH Flowers, 7 pm at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (13-0) LR: 5

The Eagles jumped out to a 29-0 Halftime lead and then finished off Patriot, 53-21, in the Class 6 Region B final.

Next: Saturday vs. Western Branch, 1 p.m

6. CH Flowers (13-0) LR: 6

The Jaguars held on for a momentous 20-13 win over Wise in the Maryland 4A semifinal, their second win over the Pumas this fall.

Next: Thursday vs. Quince Orchard, 7 pm at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

7. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 7

Falcons running back Dilin Jones won the WCAC’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

8. Stone Bridge (12-1) LR: 9

The Bulldogs picked a good time to post their second shutout of the fall, blanking Mountain View, 42-0, in the Virginia Class 5 Region D final.

Next: Saturday at Highland Springs, 3 p.m

The Lions are headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 1994 after earning a 30-14 win over South County.

Next: Saturday vs. Madison, 2 p.m

The Pumas finish the season with its only two losses coming against Rival CH Flowers.

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 11

The Eagles faced one of the area’s most ambitious schedules this fall.

12. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (12-0) LR: 13

The Saints capped their season by capturing the MIAA B conference championship.

13. Theodore Roosevelt (11-1) LR: 14

The Rough Riders won the DCIAA Turkey Bowl for a second consecutive season.

Next: Saturday vs. Friendship Collegiate, 3:30

14. Damascus (11-1) LR: 15

The Hornets had no problems with River Hill, running over the Hawks, 42-7, in the Maryland 3A semifinals.

Next: Saturday vs. Oakdale, 7 pm at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

15. North Point (10-3) LR: Not ranked

After starting the season 0-2, the Eagles have gotten hot at the right time. They have not allowed a point through four postseason games.

Next: Friday vs. Arundel, 7:30 pm at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

16. Arundel (10-2) LR: NO

The Wildcats toughed out a 6-0 win over Dundalk to advance to Friday’s Maryland 4A/3A championship.

Next: Friday vs. North Point, 7 pm at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

17. Madison (10-3) LR: NO

The Warhawks are headed to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals for a third straight season.

Next: Saturday at Fairfax, 2 p.m

18. Episcopal (7-2) LR: 19

The Maroons were Outright Champions of the Interstate Athletic Conference this year.

19. Archbishop Carroll (10-3) LR: 12

The Lions, winners of the WCAC’s Metro division title, fell to Friendship Collegiate in the DCSAA semifinals.

20. Patuxent (11-2) LR: NR

After running past Harford Tech in a Maryland 2A/1A semifinal Friday, the Panthers will have a shot at the second state title in program history.

Next: Saturday vs. Dunbar (Md.), noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Dropped out: Well. 16, Loudoun County, No. 17 South County, No. 18 Broadneck, No. 20 Patriot