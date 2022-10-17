Football Top 20: Good Counsel affirms ranking; Fairfax, St. Mary’s join

Comment on this story Comment

The real test has begun for Good Counsel, which started Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play Friday against Gonzaga. The area’s top team will close its regular season with games against Bishop McNamara, St. John’s and DeMatha over the next three weeks. It is a tough stretch for the Falcons, but they started it strong by defending their home field and earning a 24-7 win over Gonzaga. That tightened Good Counsel’s grip on the No. 1 spot in these rankings.

Most of the area’s best did the same this weekend, as 18 of the 20 ranked teams won. The upsets came in Prince George’s County and Northern Virginia as Douglass fell to Potomac (Md.) and Centerville lost to Madison. Two undefeated teams, St. Mary’s (Annapolis) and Fairfax, slide into those open spots.

1. Good Counsel (6-1) Last ranked: 1

The Falcons stymied Gonzaga to win their first WCAC game of the season.

Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 1 p.m

The Stags pushed their winning streak to six games with a 56-6 rout of Bishop McNamara.

Next: Saturday at No. 3 St. John’s, 2 p.m

3. St. John’s (5-2) LR: 3

The Cadets had a bye this past weekend.

Next: Saturday vs. No. 2 at DeMatha, 2 p.m

4. Archbishop Spalding (6-1) LR: 4

The Cavaliers were on a bye.

Next: Friday vs. McDonogh, 7 p.m

5. Quince Orchard (7-0) LR: 5

Isaiah Blackman-Boyd’s 65-yard touchdown run headlined the Cougars’ Offensive Onslaught in a 48-8 win over Gaithersburg.

Next: Friday vs. Northwest, 6:30 p.m

6. Freedom (Woodbridge) (8-0) LR: 6

The Eagles topped 50 points for the sixth time this season in a 68-6 win against Woodbridge.

Next: Friday at Potomac (Md.), 7 p.m

7. CH Flowers (7-0) LR: 7

The Jaguars defense posted its fourth shutout of the fall in a 35-0 win against Parkdale.

Next: Friday at Suitland, 7 p.m

The Pumas bounced back from last week’s loss to CH Flowers by pounding Suitland, 42-8.

Next: Saturday at Parkdale, 2 p.m

9. Battlefield (7-0) LR: 10

The perfect start continues for the Bobcats, who defeated Unity Reed, 23-7, on Thursday night.

Next: Friday at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m

10. Northern (7-0) LR: 11

Two second-half field goals proved to be the difference as the Patriots held off Rival Huntingtown, 13-6.

Next: Friday at North Point, 7 p.m

11. Stone Bridge (6-1) LR: 12

The Bulldogs had a bye last week.

Next: Friday vs. Woodgrove, 7 p.m

12. Lake Braddock (7-0) LR: 13

The Bruins held off another strong Northern Virginia challenger, beating one-loss Robinson, 35-20.

Next: Friday vs. No. 20 Fairfax, 7 p.m

The Eagles dropped to .500 with a loss at top-ranked Good Counsel.

Next: October 28 vs. Bishop McNamara, 7 p.m

14. Archbishop Carroll (5-2) LR: 14

Next: Saturday at Bishop O’Connell, 2 p.m

15. Theodore Roosevelt (6-1) LR: 15

The Rough Riders rode a second-half scoring surge to a 48-7 win over Ballou.

Next: Saturday at HD Woodson, 2 p.m

16. Georgetown Prep (5-1) LR: 17

The Hoyas built an early lead and then hung on for a 22-14 win over St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Next: Saturday at Landon, 2 p.m

17. St. Mary’s Annapolis (7-0) LR: Not ranked

The Saints have shown their strength against private schools from both the DC and Baltimore areas.

Next: Saturday at Archbishop Curley, 2 p.m

18. Damascus (6-1) LR: 18

The Hornets had no issues in a 49-6 win over Rockville.

Next: Friday at Springbrook, 7 p.m

19. Rock Creek Christian (4-3) LR: 20

The Eagles earned a road win at Life Christian Academy on Saturday and will now prepare for a trip to Ohio.

Next: Friday at Steubenville (Ohio), 7 p.m

The Lions are off to their best start since 1999, beating opponents by an average of 44 points.

Next: Friday at No. 12 Lake Braddock, 7 p.m

Dropped out: Well. 16 Douglass, No. 19 Centreville