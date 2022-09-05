Football Top 20: Georgetown Prep, Lake Braddock enter after upset wins

Comment on this story Comment

With high school football in full swing last week, schools across the DC area began to distinguish themselves in their respective leagues. And with teams showcasing their new rosters, there were plenty of upsets. In Maryland, Georgetown Prep and Damascus avenged substantial losses from last season by opening their campaigns with wins over Pallotti and Northwest, respectively. The Little Hoyas enter the local Top 20 this week; Damascus joins the bubble.

In Virginia, Lake Braddock defeated Fairfax County Powerhouse Madison to enter the rankings. Freedom (Woodbridge) continued its dominant start to rise to No. 12 before a big Matchup against No. 4 Stone Bridge.

Other significant winners include No. 1 Good Counsel, which defeated Louisiana Powerhouse Catholic, and No. 8 Wise, which sneaked away with a win over North Point.

1. Good Counsel (2-0) Last ranked: 1

Ryan Capriotti made the game-winning field goal in the Falcons’ 38-35 win over Catholic (La.).

Next: Saturday vs. Archbishop Moeller (Ohio), 2 pm at Ironton (Ohio)

2. St. John’s (1-1) LR: 2

After an opening-week loss, the Cadets cruised to a 42-0 win over Middletown (Del.).

Next: Saturday vs. Gonzaga Prep (Wash.), noon

The Stags reinforced their position atop Prince George’s County with their 26-0 win over Rock Creek Christian.

Next: Saturday vs. Benedictine (Ohio), 5 pm at Ironton (Ohio)

4. Stone Bridge (2-0) LR: 4

The Bulldogs beat Centreville, 22-15, for back-to-back wins over Fairfax County foes.

Next: Thursday at Freedom (Woodbridge), 7 p.m

5. Quince Orchard (1-0) LR: 5

The Cougars’ Maryland 4A title defense began with a 61-0 win over Whitman.

Next: Friday vs. Paint Branch, 6:30 p.m

The Eagles continued their strong start with a 24-6 win over McDonogh.

Next: Friday vs. Theodore Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m

7. Archbishop Spalding (1-1) LR: 7

The Severn private school earned its first win, 38-3, over Broadneck.

Next: Friday vs. Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 7 p.m

Quarterback Cortney Davis rushed for the game-winning touchdown as time expired on the Pumas’ 20-18 win over North Point.

Next: Friday vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m

9. CH Flowers (1-0) LR: 10

The Jaguars cruised past DuVal, 52-0, to open their season.

Next: Friday at High Point, 7 p.m

10. South County (2-0) LR: 11

The Stallions’ offense continued producing in their 34-6 win over Hayfield.

Next: Friday at Westfield, 7 p.m

11. Battlefield (1-0) LR: 12

The Bobcats were idle after their season-opening win over Potomac (Va.).

Next: Friday at Gainesville, 7 p.m

12. Freedom (Woodbridge) (2-0) LR: 19

The Eagles’ 74-0 win over Riverbend was one of the area’s most dominant performances thus far.

Next: Thursday vs. Stone Bridge, 7 p.m

13. Northern (1-0) LR: 14

The Patriots’ Maryland 3A title defense began with a 20-13 win over Patuxent.

Next: Friday at Chopticon, 6 p.m

14. Theodore Roosevelt (2-0) LR: 17

The Rough Riders beat Coolidge, 30-0, in the DC orange bowl.

Next: Friday at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m

15. Georgetown Prep (1-0) LR: Not ranked

The reigning Interstate Athletic Conference Champions opened with a 16-14 win over Pallotti.

Next: Friday at Loyola Blakefield, 7 p.m

16. Rock Creek Christian (0-2) LR: 9

The Upper Marlboro private school has not scored through two games.

Next: Friday at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m

17. Archbishop Carroll (0-2) LR: 13

After last week’s defeat to Gonzaga, the Lions continued to struggle in their 29-14 loss to Steubenville (Ohio).

Next: Saturday vs. HD Woodson, 2 p.m

18. Lake Braddock (2-0) LR: NR

The Fairfax County program earned a 34-31 statement win over Madison.

Next: Sept. 16 vs. North Stafford, 7 p.m

19. Douglass (1-0) LR: NR

The reigning Maryland 2A Champion looked strong in its 30-0 season-opening win over Suitland.

Next: Friday at Friendly, 7 p.m

20. St. Mary’s Ryken (1-1) LR: NR

The Leonardtown private school rebounded from its opening loss with a 31-15 win over Bishop McNamara.

Next: Friday vs. Rock Creek Christian, 7 p.m

Dropped out: Well. 15 Northwest, No. 16 Madison, No. 18 Friendship Collegiate, No. 20 Ball