Football Top 20: DeMatha jumps to No. 1 with postseason in full swing

Comment on this story Comment

DeMatha, arguably the DC area’s most accomplished program, jumps to a familiar spot Entering the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Playoffs this week. In a Matchup between The Washington Post’s top-ranked teams last week, the Stags beat Good Counsel to ascend to No. 1. The regular seasons in Virginia, DC and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association also concluded this past week.

Well. 5 Freedom (Woodbridge), No. 9 Battlefield and No. 12 Fairfax are among the top competitors Entering the Virginia Class 6 playoffs; Well. 10 Stone Bridge will compete in Class 5. In the DC Interscholastic Athletic Association, No. 14 Theodore Roosevelt is the favorite to win back-to-back Turkey Bowls.

In the MIAA, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding and No. 15 St. Mary’s (Annapolis) Secured the top seeds in the A and B conferences, respectively. In the WCAC Metro division, No. 13 Archbishop Carroll enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed

Elsewhere, South County and Broadneck joined the rankings after finishing their regular seasons strong in Virginia and Maryland, respectively.

1. DeMatha (9-1) Last ranked: 2

Running back Brendon Wyatt rushed for three touchdowns in the Stags’ 28-14 win over Good Counsel.

Next: Friday vs. No. 18 Gonzaga, 7 p.m

2. Good Counsel (8-2) LR: 1

The Olney private school suffered its first WCAC defeat, 28-14, against DeMatha.

Next: Friday vs. No. 7 St. John’s, 7 p.m

3. Archbishop Spalding (9-1) LR: 3

The Cavaliers secured the top seed in the MIAA A conference Playoffs with a 35-21 win over Mount Saint Joseph.

Next: Friday vs. McDonogh, 7 p.m

4. Quince Orchard (10-0) LR: 4

The reigning Maryland 4A Champion opened its postseason with a 56-0 win over Clarksburg.

Next: Friday vs. Northwest, 6:30 p.m

5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (10-0) LR: 5

The Prince William County program was idle before the Virginia Class 6 postseason.

Next: Friday vs. Gar-Field, 6 p.m

6. CH Flowers (10-0) LR: 6

The Prince George’s County program beat Northwestern by a combined score of 160-0 the past two weeks.

Next: Friday vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m

7. St. John’s (6-4) LR: 7

Junior Da’Jaun Riggs rushed for the game-clinching touchdown in the Cadets’ 22-13 win over Gonzaga.

Next: Friday at No. 2 Good Counsel, 7 p.m

With their 49-0 win over Parkdale, the Pumas shut out their Prince George’s County counterpart for the second time in three weeks.

Next: Friday vs. DuVal, 7 p.m

9. Battlefield (10-0) LR: 9

Quarterback Braden Boggs rushed for the game-clinching touchdown in the Bobcats’ 17-7 win over Rival Patriot.

Next: Friday vs. Colonial Forge, 7 p.m

10. Stone Bridge (9-1) LR: 10

Wide receiver Colton Hinton caught three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over Independence.

Next: Friday vs. Fleming, 7 p.m

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 12

After an inconsistent start against strong competition, the Eagles finished with four consecutive victories.

12. Fairfax (10-0) LR: 15

The Lions rushed for 514 yards and eight touchdowns in their 55-30 win over West Springfield.

Next: Friday vs. Alexandria City, 7 p.m

13. Archbishop Carroll (8-2) LR: 13

The Lions claimed the top seed for the WCAC Metro division Playoffs with a 30-9 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

Next: Saturday vs. Bishop O’Connell, 1 p.m

14. Theodore Roosevelt (9-1) LR: 14

The Rough Riders secured the DCIAA’s top-seed with a 41-2 win over Jackson-Reed.

Next: Saturday vs. Jackson-Reed, 2 p.m., at Cardozo

15. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (10-0) LR: 17

Running back Pat Cary rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 49-7 win over Rival Severn.

Next: Friday vs. John Carroll, 7 p.m

16. Damascus (8-1) LR: 16

The Montgomery County program had a first-round bye in the Maryland 3A playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. Linganore, 6:30 p.m

17. Loudoun County (10-0) LR: 18

The Captains finished the regular season with back-to-back shutouts after their 28-0 win over Heritage.

Next: Friday vs. Handley, 7 p.m

The Eagles enter the WCAC postseason as the fourth seed for the second consecutive season.

Next: Friday at No. 1 DeMatha, 7 p.m

19. South County (9-1) LR: Not ranked

Since losing to Westfield on Sept. 16, the Stallions have proven themselves as a top Fairfax County team by beating West Springfield and Lake Braddock.

Next: Friday vs. Edison, 7 p.m

20. Broadneck (8-1) LR: NO

The Anne Arundel County program’s lone loss came against Archbishop Spalding in its season-opener.

Next: Friday vs. Meade, 6:30 p.m

Dropped out: Well. 19 Patriot, No. 20 Lake Braddock