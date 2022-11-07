Football Top 20: DeMatha jumps to No. 1 with postseason in full swing
Well. 5 Freedom (Woodbridge), No. 9 Battlefield and No. 12 Fairfax are among the top competitors Entering the Virginia Class 6 playoffs; Well. 10 Stone Bridge will compete in Class 5. In the DC Interscholastic Athletic Association, No. 14 Theodore Roosevelt is the favorite to win back-to-back Turkey Bowls.
In the MIAA, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding and No. 15 St. Mary’s (Annapolis) Secured the top seeds in the A and B conferences, respectively. In the WCAC Metro division, No. 13 Archbishop Carroll enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed
Elsewhere, South County and Broadneck joined the rankings after finishing their regular seasons strong in Virginia and Maryland, respectively.
1. DeMatha (9-1) Last ranked: 2
Running back Brendon Wyatt rushed for three touchdowns in the Stags’ 28-14 win over Good Counsel.
Next: Friday vs. No. 18 Gonzaga, 7 p.m
2. Good Counsel (8-2) LR: 1
The Olney private school suffered its first WCAC defeat, 28-14, against DeMatha.
Next: Friday vs. No. 7 St. John’s, 7 p.m
3. Archbishop Spalding (9-1) LR: 3
The Cavaliers secured the top seed in the MIAA A conference Playoffs with a 35-21 win over Mount Saint Joseph.
Next: Friday vs. McDonogh, 7 p.m
4. Quince Orchard (10-0) LR: 4
The reigning Maryland 4A Champion opened its postseason with a 56-0 win over Clarksburg.
Next: Friday vs. Northwest, 6:30 p.m
5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (10-0) LR: 5
The Prince William County program was idle before the Virginia Class 6 postseason.
Next: Friday vs. Gar-Field, 6 p.m
6. CH Flowers (10-0) LR: 6
The Prince George’s County program beat Northwestern by a combined score of 160-0 the past two weeks.
Next: Friday vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m
7. St. John’s (6-4) LR: 7
Junior Da’Jaun Riggs rushed for the game-clinching touchdown in the Cadets’ 22-13 win over Gonzaga.
Next: Friday at No. 2 Good Counsel, 7 p.m
With their 49-0 win over Parkdale, the Pumas shut out their Prince George’s County counterpart for the second time in three weeks.
Next: Friday vs. DuVal, 7 p.m
9. Battlefield (10-0) LR: 9
Quarterback Braden Boggs rushed for the game-clinching touchdown in the Bobcats’ 17-7 win over Rival Patriot.
Next: Friday vs. Colonial Forge, 7 p.m
10. Stone Bridge (9-1) LR: 10
Wide receiver Colton Hinton caught three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over Independence.
Next: Friday vs. Fleming, 7 p.m
11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 12
After an inconsistent start against strong competition, the Eagles finished with four consecutive victories.
12. Fairfax (10-0) LR: 15
The Lions rushed for 514 yards and eight touchdowns in their 55-30 win over West Springfield.
Next: Friday vs. Alexandria City, 7 p.m
13. Archbishop Carroll (8-2) LR: 13
The Lions claimed the top seed for the WCAC Metro division Playoffs with a 30-9 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.
Next: Saturday vs. Bishop O’Connell, 1 p.m
14. Theodore Roosevelt (9-1) LR: 14
The Rough Riders secured the DCIAA’s top-seed with a 41-2 win over Jackson-Reed.
Next: Saturday vs. Jackson-Reed, 2 p.m., at Cardozo
15. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (10-0) LR: 17
Running back Pat Cary rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 49-7 win over Rival Severn.
Next: Friday vs. John Carroll, 7 p.m
16. Damascus (8-1) LR: 16
The Montgomery County program had a first-round bye in the Maryland 3A playoffs.
Next: Friday vs. Linganore, 6:30 p.m
17. Loudoun County (10-0) LR: 18
The Captains finished the regular season with back-to-back shutouts after their 28-0 win over Heritage.
Next: Friday vs. Handley, 7 p.m
The Eagles enter the WCAC postseason as the fourth seed for the second consecutive season.
Next: Friday at No. 1 DeMatha, 7 p.m
19. South County (9-1) LR: Not ranked
Since losing to Westfield on Sept. 16, the Stallions have proven themselves as a top Fairfax County team by beating West Springfield and Lake Braddock.
Next: Friday vs. Edison, 7 p.m
20. Broadneck (8-1) LR: NO
The Anne Arundel County program’s lone loss came against Archbishop Spalding in its season-opener.
Next: Friday vs. Meade, 6:30 p.m
Dropped out: Well. 19 Patriot, No. 20 Lake Braddock
On the bubble: Atholton, Episcopal, Patriot, Potomac (Md.)