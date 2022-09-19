Football Top 20: Archbishop Spalding enters top five; Tuscarora joins

On Friday, Gonzaga hosted Archbishop Spalding in a matchup that appeared evenly matched between two of The Washington Post’s top-ranked teams. Instead, Spalding proved it is among the DC area’s best teams with a dominant win. The Severn private school jumps to No. 4 in this week’s Top 20 — only behind the top Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouses.

Other significant winners this past weekend include No. 13 Rock Creek Christian, which beat New York powerhouse Erasmus Hall; and Douglass, which dominated Largo. Elsewhere, Tuscarora joins after a 3-0 start.

This week will feature a Matchup between Montgomery County’s top teams, No. 5 Quince Orchard and No. 18 Damascus.

1. St. John’s (3-1) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets continued their strong nonconference stretch with a 49-13 win over Tottenville (NY).

Next: Saturday at Central (Mass.), 1 p.m

2. Good Counsel (3-1) LR: 2

The Falcons rushed for 354 yards in their 52-13 win over Mount Saint Joseph.

Next: Friday vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m

The Stags have posted three consecutive shutouts after their 34-0 win over Friendship Collegiate.

Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m

4. Archbishop Spalding (3-1) LR: 6

The Severn private school earned a statement win over Gonzaga, 41-21

Next: Friday at Calvert Hall, 4 p.m

5. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 5

The Montgomery County Powerhouse has outscored its opening three opponents 138-0.

Next: Friday vs. Damascus, 6:30 p.m

The Eagles were outmatched in every facet in their 41-21 loss to Archbishop Spalding.

Next: Saturday vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 2 p.m

7. Freedom (Woodbridge) (4-0) LR: 7

The Eagles continued their dominance with a 42-0 win over Unity Reed.

Next: Friday at Gar-Field, 7 p.m

The Prince George’s County powerhouse’s 50-0 win over Laurel was its second consecutive shutout.

Next: Friday vs. Oxon Hill, 7 p.m

9. CH Flowers (3-0) LR: 9

The Jaguars passed their first challenge, 35-13, over Eleanor Roosevelt.

Next: Friday at Bowie, 7 p.m

10. Battlefield (3-0) LR: 11

The Bobcats’ most dominant performance yet came in their 48-0 win over Hylton.

Next: Friday at Osbourn, 7 p.m

11. Northern (3-0) LR: 13

The Calvert County program built a 34-0 lead in their 34-12 win over Great Mills.

Next: Friday at St. Charles, 7 p.m

12. Stone Bridge (3-1) LR: 14

The Bulldogs rebounded from their first loss in 26 games with a 20-14 win over Colonial Forge.

Next: Thursday at Riverside, 7 p.m

13. Rock Creek Christian (2-2) LR: 15

The Eagles beat Erasmus Hall (NY), 32-30, in double-overtime.

Next: Saturday at St. Edward (Ohio), 3 p.m

14. Theodore Roosevelt (3-1) LR: 16

The Rough Riders’ offense exploded in the fourth quarter of their 30-16 win over Chesapeake.

Next: Friday at Jackson-Reed, 6 p.m

15. Lake Braddock (3-0) LR: 18

The Bruins returned from a break with a 48-8 win over North Stafford.

Next: Friday vs. Annandale, 7 p.m

16. Archbishop Carroll (2-2) LR: 17

After an inconsistent start, the Lions looked as dominant as ever in their 79-0 win over Jackson-Reed.

Next: Friday at McDonogh, 7 p.m

17. Douglass (3-0) LR: 19

The Eagles beat Largo, 29-8, in their first Prince George’s County test.

Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, noon

18. Damascus (3-0) LR: 20

The Swarmin’ Hornets’ 53-0 win over Kennedy was its second consecutive blowout win.

Next: Friday at Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m

19. Tuscarora (3-0) LR: Not ranked

The Loudoun County program remains strong after graduating All-Met Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Duke.

Next: Friday at Briar Woods, 7 p.m

20. Georgetown Prep (2-1) LR: 12

After a pair of strong wins, the Little Hoyas suffered a setback in their 29-28 loss to Woodberry Forest.

Next: Friday vs. Benedictine, 7 p.m

Dropped out: Well. 10 South County