Football Top 20: Archbishop Spalding enters top five; Tuscarora joins
Other significant winners this past weekend include No. 13 Rock Creek Christian, which beat New York powerhouse Erasmus Hall; and Douglass, which dominated Largo. Elsewhere, Tuscarora joins after a 3-0 start.
This week will feature a Matchup between Montgomery County’s top teams, No. 5 Quince Orchard and No. 18 Damascus.
1. St. John’s (3-1) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets continued their strong nonconference stretch with a 49-13 win over Tottenville (NY).
Next: Saturday at Central (Mass.), 1 p.m
2. Good Counsel (3-1) LR: 2
The Falcons rushed for 354 yards in their 52-13 win over Mount Saint Joseph.
Next: Friday vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m
The Stags have posted three consecutive shutouts after their 34-0 win over Friendship Collegiate.
Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m
4. Archbishop Spalding (3-1) LR: 6
The Severn private school earned a statement win over Gonzaga, 41-21
Next: Friday at Calvert Hall, 4 p.m
5. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 5
The Montgomery County Powerhouse has outscored its opening three opponents 138-0.
Next: Friday vs. Damascus, 6:30 p.m
The Eagles were outmatched in every facet in their 41-21 loss to Archbishop Spalding.
Next: Saturday vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 2 p.m
7. Freedom (Woodbridge) (4-0) LR: 7
The Eagles continued their dominance with a 42-0 win over Unity Reed.
Next: Friday at Gar-Field, 7 p.m
The Prince George’s County powerhouse’s 50-0 win over Laurel was its second consecutive shutout.
Next: Friday vs. Oxon Hill, 7 p.m
9. CH Flowers (3-0) LR: 9
The Jaguars passed their first challenge, 35-13, over Eleanor Roosevelt.
Next: Friday at Bowie, 7 p.m
10. Battlefield (3-0) LR: 11
The Bobcats’ most dominant performance yet came in their 48-0 win over Hylton.
Next: Friday at Osbourn, 7 p.m
11. Northern (3-0) LR: 13
The Calvert County program built a 34-0 lead in their 34-12 win over Great Mills.
Next: Friday at St. Charles, 7 p.m
12. Stone Bridge (3-1) LR: 14
The Bulldogs rebounded from their first loss in 26 games with a 20-14 win over Colonial Forge.
Next: Thursday at Riverside, 7 p.m
13. Rock Creek Christian (2-2) LR: 15
The Eagles beat Erasmus Hall (NY), 32-30, in double-overtime.
Next: Saturday at St. Edward (Ohio), 3 p.m
14. Theodore Roosevelt (3-1) LR: 16
The Rough Riders’ offense exploded in the fourth quarter of their 30-16 win over Chesapeake.
Next: Friday at Jackson-Reed, 6 p.m
15. Lake Braddock (3-0) LR: 18
The Bruins returned from a break with a 48-8 win over North Stafford.
Next: Friday vs. Annandale, 7 p.m
16. Archbishop Carroll (2-2) LR: 17
After an inconsistent start, the Lions looked as dominant as ever in their 79-0 win over Jackson-Reed.
Next: Friday at McDonogh, 7 p.m
17. Douglass (3-0) LR: 19
The Eagles beat Largo, 29-8, in their first Prince George’s County test.
Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, noon
18. Damascus (3-0) LR: 20
The Swarmin’ Hornets’ 53-0 win over Kennedy was its second consecutive blowout win.
Next: Friday at Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m
19. Tuscarora (3-0) LR: Not ranked
The Loudoun County program remains strong after graduating All-Met Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Duke.
Next: Friday at Briar Woods, 7 p.m
20. Georgetown Prep (2-1) LR: 12
After a pair of strong wins, the Little Hoyas suffered a setback in their 29-28 loss to Woodberry Forest.
Next: Friday vs. Benedictine, 7 p.m
Dropped out: Well. 10 South County
On the bubble: Centreville, Fairfax, Patriot, St. Mary’s (Annapolis), St. Mary’s Ryken