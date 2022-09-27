Football to play at BYU in 2024

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will play at BYU to open the 2024 season, the schools announced on Tuesday. The Salukis will travel to Provo, Utah to play the Cougars on Aug. 31, 2024.

The game at BYU replaces a previously scheduled game at Kansas on the same day. SIU was slated to receive a $500,000 guarantee for playing the Jayhawks in 2024. Instead, Southern will receive a $560,000 payout ($425,000 from BYU, $135,000 from Kansas).

BYU has competed as an FBS independent program since 2011 and will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023. This season BYU is currently 3-1 and ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25. BYU won the 1984 National Championship and Ranks No. 8 among all FBS programs in total victories (433) over the past 50 seasons.

The Cougars are coached by Kalani Sitake. They have recorded back-to-back top-25 seasons (ranked No. 19 with a 10-3 record in 2021, and No. 11 going 11-1 in 2020).

The Salukis are 2-19 in school history versus Power Five opponents, including a win at Northwestern on Sept. 17.

SIU Future Schedules

2023

Sept. 2: Austin Peay

Sept. 9: at Northern Illinois

Sept. 16: at SEMO

Sept. 30: Missouri State

October 7: at Youngstown State

October 14: at Murray State

October 21: South Dakota State

October 28: at Western Illinois

Nov. 4: South Dakota

Nov. 11: at North Dakota State

Nov. 18: Indiana State

2024

August 31: at BYU

Sept. 7: at Austin Peay

Sept. 14: Incarnate Word

Sept. 21: SEMO

Sept. 28: Murray State

October 5: Western Illinois

October 12: at South Dakota

October 19: North Dakota State

October 26: at South Dakota State

Nov. 2: at Missouri State

Nov. 9: Youngstown State

Nov. 23: at Indiana State