Football to play at BYU in 2024
Football
By Tom Weber, SIUSalukis.com
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will play at BYU to open the 2024 season, the schools announced on Tuesday. The Salukis will travel to Provo, Utah to play the Cougars on Aug. 31, 2024.
The game at BYU replaces a previously scheduled game at Kansas on the same day. SIU was slated to receive a $500,000 guarantee for playing the Jayhawks in 2024. Instead, Southern will receive a $560,000 payout ($425,000 from BYU, $135,000 from Kansas).
BYU has competed as an FBS independent program since 2011 and will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023. This season BYU is currently 3-1 and ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25. BYU won the 1984 National Championship and Ranks No. 8 among all FBS programs in total victories (433) over the past 50 seasons.
The Cougars are coached by Kalani Sitake. They have recorded back-to-back top-25 seasons (ranked No. 19 with a 10-3 record in 2021, and No. 11 going 11-1 in 2020).
The Salukis are 2-19 in school history versus Power Five opponents, including a win at Northwestern on Sept. 17.
SIU Future Schedules
2023
Sept. 2: Austin Peay
Sept. 9: at Northern Illinois
Sept. 16: at SEMO
Sept. 30: Missouri State
October 7: at Youngstown State
October 14: at Murray State
October 21: South Dakota State
October 28: at Western Illinois
Nov. 4: South Dakota
Nov. 11: at North Dakota State
Nov. 18: Indiana State
2024
August 31: at BYU
Sept. 7: at Austin Peay
Sept. 14: Incarnate Word
Sept. 21: SEMO
Sept. 28: Murray State
October 5: Western Illinois
October 12: at South Dakota
October 19: North Dakota State
October 26: at South Dakota State
Nov. 2: at Missouri State
Nov. 9: Youngstown State
Nov. 23: at Indiana State