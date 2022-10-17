Football To Host Pitt On Oct. 29 At 8 PM

GREENSBORO, NC – Well. 22 North Carolina will carry a 6-1 record into its next football game on Saturday, Oct. 29 against ACC Coastal Division Rival Pitt. Game time from Chapel Hill is set for 8 pm on the ACC Network.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 29.

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Virginia Tech at NC State 7:30 pm, ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 29

• Boston College at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network (previously announced)

• Georgia Tech at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network

• Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

• Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

• Pitt at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the start time and network of Notre Dame at Syracuse. The game will be at noon or 3:30 pm on ABC or ESPN. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Oct. 22.

Open: Clemson, Duke

