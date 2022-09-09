Football Team Gives Back To Middlebury Community During Preseason

Several members of the football team pose for a photo outside of the Charter House.

The Middlebury football team hosted its annual community service event during preseason last week. This year, the Squad broke up into eight groups and gave back to seven local organizations. Below is the breakdown of the work the Panthers contributed in their afternoon of service.

There were two groups that volunteered with the Town of Middlebury. One group focused its efforts on raking, seeding and mulching various projects, while the other scrapped and painted the gazebo on the town green.

Several Panthers were responsible for trail management throughout Middlebury, focusing efforts on Libby’s Trail near Helen Porter Hospital and the Wright Park section of the Trail Around Middlebury (TAM).

One group of student-athletes headed over to the Recycling Center on campus, with another focusing its efforts on digging trenches and gardening at The Knoll.

The final cohorts of Panthers volunteered at HOPE in Shoreham and the Charter House in Middlebury.

The football team is active throughout the year with community service, and annually sets aside a full afternoon during preseason to volunteer in the community. The Panthers begin their season on Saturday, September 17 on the road at Amherst.

