Football Takes On Wake Forest In Gasparilla Bowl Friday

University of Missouri football closes out 2022 on Friday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 pm CT vs. Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The game takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and airs on ESPN and the Tiger Radio Network.

GASPARILLA WHAT?

Inspired by the Legend of Pirate Jose Gaspar, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla was founded in 1904 as an organization dedicated to enriching the vitality and imagination of Tampa and its surrounding community. Through special appearances, Krewe members (of the YMKG-established Inter-Krewe Council) participate in events to promote the Bay Area community. Krewe members—decked in pirate attire—regularly visit hospitals, assisted living centers, and schools, engaging the community in the spirit and fun of Gasparilla events.

THE SERIES

The two teams have never met on the gridiron before.

THE COACHES

ELIAH DRINKWITZ is in his third season as Mizzou’s head coach. He had led the Tigers to Bowl Appearances in each of his first three seasons, joining former head Coach Warren Powers as the only two MU head coaches to achieve that feat. Additionally, only Powers won more games in his first two seasons at MU (1978-79, 15) than Drinkwitz (11). Prior to taking the Mizzou job, Drinkwitz was 12-1 as the head coach at Appalachian State in 2019. He had previous stops as the OC at NC State, Boise State and Arkansas State.

Dave Clawson is 58-53 in his ninth season at Wake Forest and 148-132 in 23 years as a Collegiate head coach. He has led Wake to seven-straight Bowl games and the Demon Deacons won the 2021 ACC Atlantic title. He owns the school record for Bowl victories, has climbed to the third-most wins in school history, and has led Wake Forest to a five-year period (2017-21) of success with 38 wins in that span. He made previous head coaching stops at Bowling Green, Richmond and Fordham.

STREAMS, STORYLINES, SIDEBARS …