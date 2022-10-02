Football Takes Down Georgetown, 59-38 Senior quarterback

Next Game: at Lehigh University 10/8/2022 | 12:00 PM WFUV (90.7 FM) October 08 (Sat) / 12:00 PM at Lehigh University

Bronx, NY – The Fordham Football passing game has been garnering most of the Headlines through the first four games of the 2022 season but the running game stepped up today as the Rams gained a season-high 277 yards on the ground en route to a 59 -38 win over Georgetown University in Fordham’s Patriot League opener at Jack Coffey Field.

With the win, Fordham, ranked 20th in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches Pool, improves to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the Patriot League, while Georgetown falls to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the League.

The Rams were led on the ground by the one-two punch of grad students Trey Sneed and sophomore Julius Southridge, who each rushed for more than 100 yards. Sneed finished with 120 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns while Loughridge added 104 yards on eleven rushes with one score. Sneed also caught two passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

That’s not to say the Fordham passing game wasn’t present as a senior quarterback Tim DeMorat continued his torrid start to the season, completing 21 of 35 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and he contributed to the ground game, picking up 30 yards with one score.

Senior MJ Wright led all Fordham receivers with seven catches for 120 yards as a senior Fotis Kokosioulis added five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen and sophomore linebacker James Conway both recorded double figure tackles with Greenhagen making a game-high 13 stops and Conway ten.

The Rams trailed 21-7 at the end of the first quarter but exploded for 28 points in the second half to take a 35-21 lead at the break.

The Hoyas made it a 14-point game again 45-31 early in the fourth quarter but the Rams scored on their next two possessions to take a commanding 59-31 lead with 7:35 remaining.

Takeaways

• DeMorat threw his four touchdown passes to four different receivers.

• Sophomore punter Will Haslett was the odd man out today as the Rams never punted the ball.

• Junior placekicker Brandon Peskin converted on all eight PATs and booted a 29-yard field goal in the game.

• Peskin has now connected on 32 of his 33 PATs and five of his seven field goal attempts this year.

• At certain points in the game the Rams Featured three true freshmen on the defensive line ( Sam Buerkle , Peter Chalhoub and Claudy Robinson ).

• The Rams lead the all-time series, which started in 1889, 42-23-3.

• The Rams have taken nine of the last ten meetings with the Hoyas.

• Fordham is 17-3 against Georgetown since the Hoyas joined the Patriot League in 2001.

• The Rams are 20-7-1 against Georgetown at Jack Coffey Field

.

• The 42 wins for the Rams are the most over any opponent in school history, while the 69 varsity meetings with the Hoyas are also the most against any opponent for the Rams.

By the Numbers

2 – Interceptions by the Rams.

26 – Passing touchdowns in 2022 for Tim DeMorat already tied for the sixth most in a season for a Ram quarterback.

27 – Career 200-yard passing games for Tim DeMorata new school record (former mark was 26 by John Skelton (2006-2009).

39 – Wins at Jack Coffey Field for the Rams since 2021.

82 – Net rushing yards for Georgetown, the second fewest for a Fordham opponent this year.

93 – Career touchdown passes for Tim DeMorat a school record.

175 – Career receptions for Fotis Kokosioulis seventh on the Fordham all-time list.

259 – Points scored by Fordham over the first five games.

213 – Career Solo tackles for Ryan Greenhagen moving him into second on the all-time list at Fordham (record is 232 by Ian Williams (2011-2014).

364 – Career tackles for Ryan Greenhagen third on the Fordham career tackles list.

625 – Total offense for the Rams, their fourth straight 600+-yard game.

839 – Career completions for Tim DeMorat a new school record (old record was 802 by John Skelton (2006-2009).

2,153– Passing yards for Tim DeMorat this season.

2,229 – Career receiving yards for Dequece Carter tenth place all-time at Fordham.

2,412 – Career receiving yards for Fotis Kokosioulissixth on the all-time list for the Rams.

10,716 – Career passing yards for Tim DeMorat a Fordham career record.

What’s Next?

• The Rams continue Patriot League play by traveling to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to take on the Lehigh University Mountain Hawks in Goodman Stadium next Saturday, October 8, at 12:00 pm

• It will be the 34th meeting between Fordham and Lehigh on the gridiron.

• The Mountain Hawks lead the all-time series, which started in 1923, 26-7.

• Fordham took the most recent matchup, 35-28, on October 23, 2021 as Tim DeMorat completed 24 of 40 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for another, with Fotis Kokosioulis catching ten passes for 157 yards.