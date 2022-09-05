Football Tailgate: Introducing “Coyote Alley”

In an effort to continually upgrade the pregame environment, the South Dakota Athletic department is excited to announce enhancements to the gameday experience outside of the DakotaDome.

COYOTE ALLEY: The grass lot located directly north of the tennis courts has been revamped to serve as a hub for pregame festivities, dubbed “Coyote Alley”. Coyote Alley will be host to musical entertainment, food trucks, vendors, yard games and more each game. This area is free for the public to access and will be home to alumni, Coyote Sports Properties and student tailgate programming.

LIVE MUSIC: Leila’s Rose will headline as the musical guest for the home opener on Sept. 17 and Kobe Jordan is slated to take the stage on Sept. 24.

FOOD: Food trucks will be on hand each game with food and soda for purchase. Fans are allowed to bring their own beverages as well.

FAMILY FUN: Family-friendly programming, including bounce houses and Charlie and teams meet and greets, can be found in Coyote Alley on a game-by-game basis.

PARKING: The “Yellow Lot”, located directly south of the Holiday Inn Express, is now a cash-only lot. Admission will be $10 per car and $20 per RV. Any fan can purchase a spot in this lot, and tailgating is limited to the space directly behind your vehicle. This lot may be closed during adverse weather.

INDIVIDUAL TAILGATE SPOTS: Grass tailgate spots, located on the north side of the DakotaDome and south of the practice fields, are available for $100 for the season and $50 on a game-by-game basis. Please contact the Coyote ticket office at 605-677-5959 or [email protected] if you have any questions or are interested in securing a spot. Vehicles are not allowed to park on these grass spots, but will be permitted to drop off tailgate accessories.

TICKETS: Join the party! Season and single game tickets are available at GoYotes.com/Tickets or by calling the Coyote ticket office at 605-677-5959.