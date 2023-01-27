Football Spring Game Set for April 22

STATESBORO – The Georgia Southern Athletic Department announced Friday the Eagle football team’s annual Blue vs. White Spring Game, presented by Morris Bank, Southern Exchange and the Savannah Airport, will take place on Saturday, April 22, with a noon start. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. The game is a culmination of a weekend of activities on campus as part of the True Blue & BBQ Weekend.

Under second-year head coach Clay Helton , Georgia Southern’s football team will begin its spring season on Tuesday, March 21, and will practice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The session ends with the Blue vs. White Spring Game, presented by Morris Bank and Southern Exchange, highlighting the True Blue & BBQ Weekend.

Other events making up the weekend include, but are not limited to:

Blue vs. White Spring Game – presented by Morris Bank, Southern Exchange and the Savannah Airport

The annual spring game wraps up the football team’s 15-practice spring session

The game will be played at Allen E. Paulson Stadium with a noon start

Free admission for all who attend

For the third year in a row, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+



True Blue BBQ Competition – presented by Dolan’s BBQ

Open BBQ competition in conjunction with the Spring Football Game

Meat: Pork Ribs – Loin back, baby back or spare ribs only

Winners 1st place 2nd place 3rd place

Prizes – consist of cash, gifts and trophies

Judging criteria – Taste!

Entry fee for participating teams

Additional details and registration links will be forthcoming

Punt, Pass and Kick Competition

For boys and girls ages 5-12

It will occur before the Spring Football Game at Paulson Stadium

Every child will receive a free T-shirt

In a battle of football skills, every participant will have an attempt at each event

Participants will be separated into categories based on age, and boys and girls will compete separately

Winners will receive trophies, gifts and recognition at the spring football game

Pre-registration will be forthcoming

EFAA $10,000 Reverse Raffle & Auction

The Annual EFAA $10,000 Reverse Raffle & Auction will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 6 pm inside Hanner Fieldhouse

More information will be forthcoming

Georgia Southern Softball

The Eagles will host South Alabama for a three-game Sun Belt series

The two squads will play Friday, April 21 at 6 pm, Saturday, April 22 at 3 pm, and Sunday, April 23 at noon.

Additional information on these events and registration links will be released as the weekend gets closer.