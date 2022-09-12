Football Special Teams Preview – Columbia University Athletics

NEW YORK — As the Columbia football program gets set to debut at Marist Saturday night, GoColumbiaLions.com will preview each unit group. Hear what new special teams coordinator/linebackers Coach Paul Rice had to say about his group in the video player above.

Since Patricia and Shepard Alexander Head Coach of Football Al Bagnoli arrived at Columbia in 2016, special teams have been a strength, setting numerous program records and leading the Ivy League in 18 different statistical categories in that span. Rice takes over as special teams coordinator after Justin Stovall who served in that role the previous seven seasons, moved to defensive coordinator.

“Moving at the speed of trust, that’s what we have been preaching since the beginning of camp,” said Rice. “The players on the special teams unit can come from either offense or defense, so establishing that trust in camp is important. There is a great culture on special teams here and we want that to continue and carry out onto the field this year.”

Senior place kicker Alex Felkins , who converted on 16-of-24 field goal attempts and was near automatic from inside 40 yards (12-of-14, 85.7-percent), Highlights the group of returning student-athletes. Also back is long-snapper Parker Lefton a reliable senior who has started the last 20 games for Columbia at the position.

The Lions, who ranked No. 7 nationally in kick-off returns, averaging 25.1 yards per run-out will look to replace Mike Roussos , who is currently spending a graduate year at Florida State. Columbia has some talented options to fill the role, including seniors Ernest Robertson and sophomore Bryson Canty .

The punting spot is up for grabs after a two-time All-Ivy League selection Drew Schmidt graduated after 2021. The training camp battle consisted of senior Andrew Donovan sophomore Matthew Werd and wide receiver Cameron Burt has impressed the staff with his big leg in the spring and training camp.

Kick-off in Poughkeepsie is set for 6 pm and the contest can be seen on ESPN3. Columbia opens its home slate against Ivy League Rival Princeton on Saturday, October 1.

