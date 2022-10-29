Football: Skowhegan Dominates Brewer in B North quarterfinal

SKOWHEGAN — In the air or on his feet, Adam Savage is a man of many feats.

The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Skowhegan football team routed Brewer, 42-6, in the Class B North quarterfinals Friday night at Reginald P. Clark Memorial Field.

The second-seeded River Hawks (7-2) will greet No. 6 Lawrence, a 35-20 upset Winner over No. 3 Windham on Friday, in the semifinals next weekend. Well. 7 Brewer finished 3-6.

Using QB Keepers and Wildcat plays, Savage ran for 153 yards on 11 carries and was 5-for-5 passing for 92 yards. Running back and fellow senior Hunter McEwen — he and Savage have played together since the seventh grade — added 71 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. After Savage’s third running TD, a 38-yard Untouched gallop early in the third quarter that made the score 42-0, Skowhegan Coach Ryan Libby emptied his bench.

Skowhegan roared out to a 6-0 start this fall, but ended the regular season with losses to Class A Powerhouse Thornton Academy and B North Rival Windham. The River Hawks knew a total effort would be needed in order to put those losses in the past.

“It needed to happen,” Libby said. “We needed to get back to that confidence we had in the first six weeks of the season. For us to get clicking early and get that confidence back, it was huge.”

The Offensive line of Ekhayo Fairley (tight end), Kyle LePage (left tackle), Brayden Cyr (left guard), Kaden Salley (center), Mike Welch (right guard) and Collin LePage (right tackle) opened big holes for Savage and McEwen all night. All except Fairley are seniors.

Defensively, they teamed with linebacker McEwen to force Brewer to go 3-and-out on three of its first five drives — and forced a fumble on the Witches’ first drive, which set up Savage’s first touchdown, a 6-yard keeper three minutes into the game.

“Our guys in the trenches took over early and really allowed Adam and Hunter to flow behind them,” Libby said. “We’ve got some big boys, they all work well together, they gave us the push that we needed tonight, they did their thing, and it all came together.”

On the rare occasions the line let a defender slip through, the 6-foot-5 Savage used his long legs and cannon arm to worm out of the situation. Midway through the second quarter and Skowhegan facing third-and-4 from the Brewer 48, Savage evaded a Brewer defender in the backfield and dashed 36 yards down the left sideline. The play set up McEwen’s 2-yard TD to boost the River Hawks’ lead to 27-0.

On Skowhegan’s next drive, Savage escaped another intruding defender and hit a sliding Ayden Brusa for a 17-yard gain at the Brewer 31, which set up a 21-yard TD pass to Quintcey McCray all alone in the end zone and boost Skowhegan’s lead to 35-0 following Savage’s 2-point conversion pass to McCray.

“I dropped back, the pocket collapsed, I got out to the sideline, got a couple good blocks, and just made it happen,” Savage said of his pass to Brusa.

Savage’s other TD pass came in the first, a 36-yard flare pass to Tyler Annis in the first to make the score 14-0. On Skowhegan’s next drive, Savage ran 7 yards to the end zone behind the blocking of McEwen to boost the lead to 21-0.

Skowhegan’s George Mitchell was 4-for-5 on extra points.

Cameron Hughes’ 1-yard TD run 2 minutes into the fourth avoided the shutout for Brewer. Defensive back, Hughes and defensive end Titus Philbrick led the Brewer tacklers.

Skowhegan defeated Brewer 35-0 in the regular season.

