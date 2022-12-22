Football Signs No. 1 Recruiting Class in the MAC
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Central Michigan Head Football Coach Jim McElwain announced his 25-member 2023 signing class on Wednesday evening. According to 247sports.com’s league rankings, Central Michigan’s 25-member class was ranked No. 1 in the Mid-American Conference.
“This is the best recruiting class in the history of our school,” McElwain said. “This class is a direct result of all the hard work by our coaching staff, along with all of the people that really care here at Central Michigan. We tried to focus on the state of Michigan and the surrounding areas and that effort is reflected in who we signed. We are looking forward to welcoming these players to campus and acclimating them to our school and football program. Ten of these signees are planning to enroll at CMU next semester and before spring practice. Having those Athletes on campus will help in Educating our players are what it means to be a Chippewa Football player. Our goal as a program is to get our team back to understanding the responsibility of being a Chippewa football player.”
“In addition, we already have a great jump on our 2024 and 2025 classes.”
Wednesday, December 21 marked National Signing Day for NCAA Division I football programs. Complete details on the class, complete roster with bios, highlight videos and more information can be viewed on Central Michigan’s National Signing Day Central at this link.
Central Michigan’s 2023 signing class consists of 15 All-State honorees, eight student-athletes who guided their high school teams to either a state title or state Finals appearance, 21 who led their teams to a state playoff appearance, four team captains, 22 multi -sport athletes, 25 players who earned all-conference and all-district honors, and nine four-year high school football lettermen.
On offense, CMU added one quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, three tight ends, and five offensive linemen. On defense, CMU added four defensive linemen, two linebackers, and two defensive backs. The Chippewas also added one specialist (punter).
The majority of the 25-member class are Michigan natives as 12 hail from the Great Lakes State. Overall, Central Michigan’s Class of 2023 is comprised of student-athletes from 11 different states, including three players from Florida and one player each from Arizona, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Texas.
Central Michigan is slated to begin spring football practice in March.
2023 CENTRAL MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SIGNEES ROSTER
|Player
|Pos.
|HT
|WT
|Cl.
|Hometown/Last School/High School
|Jamari Allen
|DB
|5-11
|160
|FR
|Detroit, Mich./Warren De La Salle HS
|Jeremiah Alston-Jackson
|LB
|6-0
|195
|FR
|Detroit, Mich./Redford Union HS
|Ryan Blum
|OL
|6-3
|295
|FR
|Chandler, Ariz./Basha HS
|Jacob Booth
|OL
|6 to 5
|290
|FR
|Swartz Creek, Mich./Swartz Creek HS
|Evan Boyd
|WR
|6-3
|195
|FR
|East Lansing, Mich./East Lansing HS
|Stephan Bracey, Jr.
|WR
|5-10
|185
|Jr
|Grand Rapids, Mich./Wisconsin/East Kentwood HS
|Deonte Bryant
|DL
|6 to 5
|240
|Jr
|Minneapolis, Minn./Iowa Central/Hopkins HS
|John Burke
|OL
|6 to 4
|305
|FR
|Sault Ste. Marie, Mich./Sault Area HS
|Jakivio’s Calip
|RB
|5-11
|190
|FR
|Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange HS
|Rory Callahan
|YOU
|6 to 4
|225
|FR
|New Boston, Mich./Huron HS
|Joe Enick
|OL
|6 to 4
|295
|FR
|Jeannette, Pa./Penn-Trafford HS
|Mark-Allen GayJr.
|DB
|6-0
|180
|FR
|Miami, Fla./Miami Central HS
|Keshawn Hayden
|DL
|6-3
|230
|FR
|St. Louis, Mo./East St. Louis HS
|Shatavious Hogan
|WR
|6-3
|205
|FR
|Milledgeville, Ga./Miami Jackson HS (Fla.)
|Brent Hoppe
|DL
|6 to 4
|235
|FR
|Beloit, Wis./Turner HS
|Tyler Jefferson
|QB
|6-2
|240
|FR
|High Springs, Fla./Columbia HS
|Mekhi Jenkins
|RB
|5-10
|185
|FR
|Detroit, Mich./Royal Oak HS
|Matthew Nehf
|OL
|6 to 4
|275
|FR
|DeWitt, Mich./DeWitt HS
|Brady Neu
|DL
|6-3
|280
|FR
|Greenwood, Ind./Roncalli HS
|Cade Riddle
|LB
|6-3
|230
|FR
|Brighton, Mich./Brighton HS
|Jesiah Stevens-Silva
|YOU
|6-3
|230
|FR
|Colorado Springs, Colo./Fountain Fort Carson HS
|Nathan VanTimmeren
|YOU
|6 to 5
|220
|FR
|Grand Rapids, Mich./Grand Rapids Catholic Central HS
|Jake Walrath
|P
|6 to 4
|200
|MR
|Salado, Texas/Tarleton State/Utah State/Salado HS
|Troy Wertman
|ATH
|6-1
|200
|FR
|Pewamo, Mich./Pewamo-Westphalia HS
|Javorian Wimberly
|WR
|6-2
|180
|FR
|Belle Glade, Fla./Palm Beach Central HS
—CMU—