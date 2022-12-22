Football Signs No. 1 Recruiting Class in the MAC

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Central Michigan Head Football Coach Jim McElwain announced his 25-member 2023 signing class on Wednesday evening. According to 247sports.com’s league rankings, Central Michigan’s 25-member class was ranked No. 1 in the Mid-American Conference.

“This is the best recruiting class in the history of our school,” McElwain said. “This class is a direct result of all the hard work by our coaching staff, along with all of the people that really care here at Central Michigan. We tried to focus on the state of Michigan and the surrounding areas and that effort is reflected in who we signed. We are looking forward to welcoming these players to campus and acclimating them to our school and football program. Ten of these signees are planning to enroll at CMU next semester and before spring practice. Having those Athletes on campus will help in Educating our players are what it means to be a Chippewa Football player. Our goal as a program is to get our team back to understanding the responsibility of being a Chippewa football player.”

“In addition, we already have a great jump on our 2024 and 2025 classes.”

Wednesday, December 21 marked National Signing Day for NCAA Division I football programs. Complete details on the class, complete roster with bios, highlight videos and more information can be viewed on Central Michigan’s National Signing Day Central at this link.

Central Michigan’s 2023 signing class consists of 15 All-State honorees, eight student-athletes who guided their high school teams to either a state title or state Finals appearance, 21 who led their teams to a state playoff appearance, four team captains, 22 multi -sport athletes, 25 players who earned all-conference and all-district honors, and nine four-year high school football lettermen.

On offense, CMU added one quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, three tight ends, and five offensive linemen. On defense, CMU added four defensive linemen, two linebackers, and two defensive backs. The Chippewas also added one specialist (punter).

The majority of the 25-member class are Michigan natives as 12 hail from the Great Lakes State. Overall, Central Michigan’s Class of 2023 is comprised of student-athletes from 11 different states, including three players from Florida and one player each from Arizona, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Texas.

Central Michigan is slated to begin spring football practice in March.

Follow Central Michigan Football: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

2023 CENTRAL MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SIGNEES ROSTER

Player Pos. HT WT Cl. Hometown/Last School/High School Jamari Allen DB 5-11 160 FR Detroit, Mich./Warren De La Salle HS Jeremiah Alston-Jackson LB 6-0 195 FR Detroit, Mich./Redford Union HS Ryan Blum OL 6-3 295 FR Chandler, Ariz./Basha HS Jacob Booth OL 6 to 5 290 FR Swartz Creek, Mich./Swartz Creek HS Evan Boyd WR 6-3 195 FR East Lansing, Mich./East Lansing HS Stephan Bracey, Jr. WR 5-10 185 Jr Grand Rapids, Mich./Wisconsin/East Kentwood HS Deonte Bryant DL 6 to 5 240 Jr Minneapolis, Minn./Iowa Central/Hopkins HS John Burke OL 6 to 4 305 FR Sault Ste. Marie, Mich./Sault Area HS Jakivio’s Calip RB 5-11 190 FR Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange HS Rory Callahan YOU 6 to 4 225 FR New Boston, Mich./Huron HS Joe Enick OL 6 to 4 295 FR Jeannette, Pa./Penn-Trafford HS Mark-Allen Gay Jr. DB 6-0 180 FR Miami, Fla./Miami Central HS Keshawn Hayden DL 6-3 230 FR St. Louis, Mo./East St. Louis HS Shatavious Hogan WR 6-3 205 FR Milledgeville, Ga./Miami Jackson HS (Fla.) Brent Hoppe DL 6 to 4 235 FR Beloit, Wis./Turner HS Tyler Jefferson QB 6-2 240 FR High Springs, Fla./Columbia HS Mekhi Jenkins RB 5-10 185 FR Detroit, Mich./Royal Oak HS Matthew Nehf OL 6 to 4 275 FR DeWitt, Mich./DeWitt HS Brady Neu DL 6-3 280 FR Greenwood, Ind./Roncalli HS Cade Riddle LB 6-3 230 FR Brighton, Mich./Brighton HS Jesiah Stevens-Silva YOU 6-3 230 FR Colorado Springs, Colo./Fountain Fort Carson HS Nathan VanTimmeren YOU 6 to 5 220 FR Grand Rapids, Mich./Grand Rapids Catholic Central HS Jake Walrath P 6 to 4 200 MR Salado, Texas/Tarleton State/Utah State/Salado HS Troy Wertman ATH 6-1 200 FR Pewamo, Mich./Pewamo-Westphalia HS Javorian Wimberly WR 6-2 180 FR Belle Glade, Fla./Palm Beach Central HS

—CMU—