Football Sets Program Record with 56 Point Outburst in Win Over Alderson Broaddus

Philippi, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Football team (2-1, 1-1) hit the road for the second week in a row when they headed down to Philippi, West Virginia to take on Alderson Broaddus. It was a big day for both offenses, but the Cardinals would come out on top, scoring a program record 56 points in the win. They had a total of seven touchdowns on the day, three through the air and four on the ground, as they took down Mountain East Conference (MEC) opponent Alderson Broaddus 56-41.

The Cardinals put up 21 points in the first quarter, but it was Alderson Broaddus who scored first after forcing a Wheeling turnover on the opening kick-off. They would drive down the field and kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 9:53 left in the first. That would be their last lead of the day as Wheeling got in the end zone on their second drive of the game. After going three and out on their opening drive, the Cardinals busted out some big plays as they got to the Battlers 41 yard line. Javon Davis would then connect with Lowell Patron on a 39-yard touchdown pass that gave Wheeling a 7-3 lead. The defense would then force a three and out on the next Battler drive and special teams would get Wheeling back on the board. Jack Parry would block the punt and Keenan Johnson returned it 29 yards for a Wheeling touchdown that made the score 14-3.

After forcing another Battler three and out the Cardinals continued to pile on as they got in the end zone for the third straight drive. This time, Davis connected with Chris Canaday in a 74-yard touchdown pass and Wheeling was ahead 21-3 with 1:58 left in the first. Alderson Broaddus would get on the board for their first touchdown of the day in the final minute of the quarter and made it 21-10 after 15 minutes of play. As the second quarter began, Alderson Broaddus had the ball again and drove up the field for their second touchdown of the game as they made it a 21-17 game. The team’s then traded punts before Wheeling found the end zone with their first rushing score of the day. Sy Alli IV ran it in from eight yards out and the Cardinals extended their lead to 28-17.

The Battlers tacked on another field goal to make it a 28-20 game and on the next drive, Alli took over once again. He had two Rushes on the drive for 29 yards, with the biggest one being a 12-yard score that gave Wheeling a 35-20 lead. Alderson Broaddus would have one more shot at the end zone before halftime, but the Cardinals denied them as the team broke for the locker room with the score sitting at 35-20. The Cardinals offense totaled 301 yards in the first half and had found their groove. However, the Battlers offense was moving down the field pretty regularly as well and the Cardinals would end up having to go shot for shot with them as they tried to hold the lead.

The Cardinals would come out and force a three and out on the first Battler drive of the half. Then, the Cardinals went on their longest drive of the day, nine plays/61 yards, to get back on the board. Davis threw his third touchdown pass of the night when he connected with Jake Keenan is a one-yard pass that made it a 42-20 game. Alderson Broaddus responded with an 11 play, 73 yard, drive of their own as they got into the end zone to put the score back at 42-27. The Battlers would make it a one score game on their next drive as they got into the end zone and made it a 42-34 game. The offense would respond on the next drive as they drove 52 yards on 10 plays to the Battler’s four yard line. Alli would do the rest, scoring his third touchdown of the day to make it a 49-34 game at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter slowed down the offense for both sides in the early going with each team punting the ball a combined three times along with a Wheeling interception and two turnovers on downs. Then, the Cardinals would break through with two minutes to go Elijah Young punched in a one-yard touchdown run and the Cardinals extended their lead to 56-34. The Battlers scored one more touchdown on the day, but the Cardinals would hold on to win 56-41. The Cardinals would get the ball back with nine seconds to go and Chad Palmer would take the final knee to give Wheeling the 56-41 win. The Cardinals moved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in MEC play as they gain momentum on their side before their return home next week.

Javon Davis had his strongest game in a Cardinal’s uniform so far, going 25-37 while throwing for 364 yards, two interceptions, and three touchdowns. His top target was Lowell Patron who caught eight passes for 172 yards and a touchdown, falling just five yards short of his program record, which he set last season against Alderson Broaddus. Jake Keenan and Chris Canaday also caught touchdown passes in the game while eight different Cardinal receivers made catches on the day. Sy Alli IV led the running game, carrying the ball 24 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns. For the third straight game, the offense totaled over 200 yards on the ground, finishing with 223 net yards on the night.

The Wheeling University Football team returns home next Saturday when they take on Glenville State with kick-off at noon.