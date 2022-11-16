Football Set for 138th Playing of The Game presented by UBS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – For the first time since 2016, The Game will take place at historic Harvard Stadium. The 138th playing of The Game presented by UBS will have plenty at stake as four teams are within a game of first place in the Ivy League standings. Harvard and Yale will kickoff at noon ET in a tilt that will air live on ESPNU.

First for The Game, the annual rivalry contest is back in Cambridge after the 2018 iteration was held at nearby Fenway Park and the 2020 version was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, the Ivy title is up for grabs as the 4-2 Crimson face the 5-1 Bulldogs, and the 4-2 Penn Quakers are set to face the 5-1 Princeton Tigers in New Jersey an hour after The Game gets underway.

The Crimson enters its season finale fresh off a convincing 37-14 road win at Penn, which was receiving votes in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll. Quarterback Charlie Dean enjoyed a career day, setting personal bests in completions (29), passing yards (316) and touchdowns (4, tied). The Harvard defense, meanwhile, stifled the Quakers, limiting them to nine rushing yards and 286 yards of total offense. Penn entered the game averaging 114.9 rushing yards and 362.0 yards of total offense.

Yale, meanwhile, will make the trip north to the Commonwealth after it defeated previously undefeated and No. T-16/24 Princeton, 24-20, in New Haven.

What to Know

• The Crimson come into The Game having won two of the last three meetings (2018, 2021), 11 of the last 14 (11-3), and 16 of the last 20 (16-4) against Yale.

• Harvard finished its road schedule with a perfect 5-0 record after it downed Penn, which entered the game with a 4-0 home record this season. It marked the Crimson’s first 5-0 road performance since 2015. In five road victories, Harvard averaged 35.2 points.

• The Crimson improved to 4-0 (3-0 this season) in games immediately following a loss, a streak that dates back to 2021. Harvard did not experience a two-game losing streak in 2022, a feat not accomplished since 2015.

• With its win over Penn, Harvard secured a winning season, giving the Crimson consecutive campaigns with at least six victories for the first time since 2015 (9-1) and 2016 (7-3). Last season’s Harvard group went 8-2.

• Senior running back Aidan Borguet is climbing the Harvard single-season rushing charts and can further cement his place in Crimson program history with one big performance in his last game. Borguet enters this week with 1,120 yards and 10 touchdowns, which ranks sixth (list on page 2) and T-12th, respectively. Clifton Dawson ’07 owns both single-season records, with the rushing record (1,302 yards in 2004) still within Borguet’s reach (Borguet has four career games with at least 150 rushing yards, including two in 2022). The TD record (20 in 2006) appears safe.

• Borguet announced his arrival on the scene back on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Yale Bowl. Then a first-year, Borguet rushed for a career-high 269 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries. Last season, the running back had 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while sharing time with Aaron Shampklin ’22, who finished his career as the seventh-leading rusher in Harvard history.

• In just three seasons, Borguet has 2,367 career rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He surpassed Shampklin (2,258) for seventh all-time in Harvard history with his performance at Penn. His TD total, meanwhile, is the seventh most in Crimson history and he is one shy of matching Treavor Scales ’13 and Chris Menick ’00.

• Borguet, a Walter Payton Award Watch List member, ranks among the national leaders in numerous categories. The senior is seventh in rushing yards per game (124.4; 1st in Ivy), 12th in rushing yards (1,120; 1st in Ivy), 19th in all-purpose yards (130.39; 1st in Ivy), 23rd in rushing TDs (10; 1st in Ivy), 29th in Rush yards per carry (5.96; 2nd in Ivy) and 33rd in total touchdowns (11; 2nd in Ivy).

• Senior quarterback Charlie Dean was 29-for-38 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns. His four TDs went to four different players ( Kaedyn Odermann , Joe Young , Tyler Neville , Haven Montefalco ) and he completed passes to nine different players, tying a season high (at Brown). Dean’s 300-yard passing game, meanwhile, was Harvard’s first such outing since Jake Smith ’22 threw for 322 yards vs. Penn on Nov. 16, 2019. For his efforts, he was named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week.

• In its last three games, Harvard has had three different leading receivers. Senior Kym Wimberly had 70 yards at Dartmouth, with first-year Cooper Barkate leading the way vs. Columbia with 102 yards receiving. Then vs. Penn, senior Jack Bill enjoyed a career game with nine catches for 79 yards.

• Senior team captain Truman Jones has been a Menace on the defensive line. He leads all Harvard players with 13 TFL, six sacks, six quarterback hurries and three blocked kicks. Among all FCS players, Jones ranks third in blocked kicks (1st in Ivy), 16th in tackles for loss per game (1.4; 1st in Ivy) and 32nd in sacks per game (0.67; 2nd in Ivy).

• Junior defensive lineman Thor Griffith has gained recognition on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List – an accolade that is awarded to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I FCS subdivision. Griffith had one of Harvard’s three sacks on the day at Penn. For the season, he is second on the team in tackles for loss (11), second in sacks (5) and fourth in total tackles (38).

• Harvard converted 7-of-14 third-down conversion opportunities at Penn, just a week after going 2-for-13 vs. Columbia. It marked the first time since the game at Howard (8-for15) that the Crimson converted at least one of its chances on third down. Harvard performance vs. the Quakers helped it hold the ball for 36:53, compared to Penn’s 23:07 time of possession. The plus-13:46 in ToP was a season high for the Crimson.

• After holding Penn to nine rushing yards, Harvard has moved to second in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 82.9 yards per game. South Dakota State is the national leader at 71.4 yards.