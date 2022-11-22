Football Selects Borguet as MVP, Elects Leskovec as 149th Captain at Awards Banquet

BOSTON – Senior running back Aidan Borguet won the Frederick Greeley Crocker Award as the team’s most valuable player, and senior defensive lineman Nate Leskovec earned selection as the 149th Captain in program history as Harvard University football celebrated its 2022 season at its annual football Awards Banquet at the Harvard Club of Boston.

Leskovec will serve as the Crimson’s Captain for the 2023 season, Tim Murphy The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach of Harvard Football announced prior to the banquet’s conclusion.

Senior linebacker Jack McGowan and senior Offensive lineman Scott Elliott captured the program’s Coach Joseph Restic Award given for leadership, scholarship, and integrity while a senior defensive back Max Jones and senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly garnered the teams Robert F. Kennedy Award given for desire and determination.

Outgoing senior captain and defensive lineman Truman Jones won the Joseph E. Wolf Award as the Crimson’s top interior lineman while senior quarterback Luke Emge garnered the team’s Henry H Lamar Award for Dedication to the program. Senior linebacker Jake Brown and senior defensive back James Herring shared Harvard’s William Paine LaCroix Award presented for enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and loyalty.

With the night’s final award, Borguet took home Harvard’s Frederick Greeley Crocker Award as team MVP following a season in which he rushed for 1,182 rushing yards, ranking fifth all-time in Harvard single-season history and becoming just the eighth running back in program history to break the 1,000-yard plateau in a single season.

Opening the night’s awards, Marc E. Goldberg ’79 garnered the President’s Special Award.

2022 Harvard Football Award Winners

The Coach Joseph Restic Award (Leadership, Scholarship, Integrity)

Jack McGowan and Scott Elliott

The Robert F. Kennedy Award (Desire and Determination)

Max Jones and Kym Wimberly

The Joseph E. Wolf Award (Top Interior Lineman)

Truman Jones

The Henry H. Lamar Award (Dedication to Program)

Luke Emge

The William Paine LaCroix Award (Enthusiasm, Sportsmanship, Loyalty)

Jake Brown and James Herring

The Frederick Greeley Crocker Award (MVP)

Aidan Borguet

The 149th Harvard Football Captain

Nate Leskovec

President’s Special Award

Marc E. Goldberg ’79