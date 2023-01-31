Football Season Ticket Renewals Begin Thursday, Feb. 2 – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football season ticket members can officially renew their season tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ seven home games in 2023 beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2, while new season tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 6.

Georgia Tech season tickets remain one of the great sports entertainment values ​​in Atlanta and throughout college athletics, starting at just $225 for the Yellow Jackets’ full seven-game home slate. The per-game cost of season tickets does not increase in any seating area of ​​Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2023, and has decreased for 94% of all seats. Despite having one more home game in 2023 (7) than 2022 (6), the total cost of 2023 season tickets has decreased for 70% of all seats, including 74% of all non-premium seat locations.

Season ticket members are guaranteed the best seating locations for Georgia Tech’s exciting home schedule, including the season opener versus Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1 and showdowns versus longtime Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina (Oct. 28) and archrival Georgia (Nov. 25).

In addition to offering season ticket members the maximum value and the best seat locations to experience the excitement of Georgia Tech football, season ticket benefits also include:

discounted pricing at select Concession stands throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium;

discounted pricing on Merchandise on gamedays at Bobby Dodd Stadium;

up to 36% off cushioned Stinger Seat chairbacks for added comfort;

access and discounted pricing on additional single-game tickets in priority seat locations;

access to purchase season parking;

a one-time 25% discount at com;

access to pre-sale opportunities for external events at Bobby Dodd Stadium;

invitations to exclusive events for Georgia Tech football season ticket members;

a personal account representative serving as your direct contact to Georgia Tech athletics.

Season ticket members who renew their tickets by Friday, Feb. 13 will also receive an early Renewal Loyalty discount of $25 per seat.

Season ticket members can click HERE to renew their season tickets, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m

Full information for new season ticket members will be available later this week, ahead of Monday, Feb. 6 on-sale date.

For more information, contact the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at 888-TECH-TIX or [email protected]

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for Championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides Scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.