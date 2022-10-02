Football Scores 35 Unanswered, Defeats Hamilton 49-14

Next Game: Colby 10/8/2022 | 1:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Colby History

CLINTON, NY – The Wesleyan football team scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives, leading 35-0 at the half before eventually defeating Hamilton, 49-14, on Saturday from Steuben Field. The Cardinals (2-1) bounced back in a big way following a week 2 defeat at Middlebury while the Continentals dropped back to 1-2.

One couldn’t have scripted a more perfect start to the game as the Cardinals put up 35 unanswered, seeing each of their first five possessions finish in touchdowns. QB David Estevez ’22 ran one in from 26 yards out to get the scoring started before he connected with WR Chase Wilson ’25 on a 63-yard Strike to make it 14-0 Wesleyan just 6:48 into play. QB Ashton Scott ’22 later found WR Logan Tomlinson ’23 for his first of two first half TDs. RB Owen Brickley ’23 punched one in from two yards out before Tomlinson scored again to make it 35-0 with 7:11 left in the second.

The 49 points is the most Wesleyan has scored in a game since defeating Middlebury 52-21 at home in week 1 of the 2018 season. It also represented the highest point total for the Cardinals in a road game since defeating Williams 59-14 back in week seven of the 2016 season.

Wesleyan dominated across the board, outgaining Hamilton 464-251 in terms of total offense including a 189-55 disparity in rushing yards. The Cardinals produced 26 first downs compared to 12 for the Continentals while Wesleyan finished the game 11-for-14 on third down conversions. Hamilton was held to a 4-for-15 showing on third downs in this contest.

Estevez accounted for three TDs, throwing for 142 through the air and rushing for 61. His 63-yard TD score to Wilson is the longest play through three games this season for the Cardinals. Three other Cardinals rushed for at least 30 yards in this one, including Walker (10 rushes, 41 yards), Aidan McDonals ’26 (9 rushes, 39 yards), and Brickley (7 rushes, 34 yards). Wesleyan rushed 39 times for 189 yards and three scores, averaging 4.8 yards/rush, while holding the Continentals to just 2.3 yards/rush on 24 carries.

The receiving game was dominated by Wilson and Tomlinson as the duo combined for 15 catches, 183 yards and 4 TDs. Wilson posted the best game of his young career, finishing with career-highs across the board with seven catches for 108 yards and 2 TDs. Tomlinson put up eight catches for 75 yards and 2 TDs.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was a great team showing as the Cardinals held Hamilton scoreless for the first 41:49 of the game. LB Ben Carbeau ’25 was the team-leader with six tackles while he broke through for his first career sack. LB Harry LeGoullon ’23 and DE Mike Rowan ’25 both tallied one sack.

Chunk plays brought Wesleyan down the field on their first drive of the game, with Estevez connecting with TE Matt Luttenberger ’24 for 18 yards on the first play followed by a Brickley 13-yard rush put the Cardinals into Hamilton territory. Later is a 3rd-and-9 play, Estevez scrambled all the way for six from 26 yards out, setting the tone for what would be a one-sided first half.

The Wesleyan defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Continental possession and on a 3rd-and-10 play, Estevez connected with Wilson for the 63-yard scoring Strike as again, Wesleyan scored on a third-and-long play to make it 14-0.

A second straight Hamilton three-and-out forced a punt back to the Cardinals. The ground game was heavily featured on this next drive, with six rushing plays all going for at least five yards to set the Cardinals up in the red zone. QB Ashton Scott ’22 then came in and on a first down throw, he found Tomlinson with a back shoulder passing score and Wesleyan led 21-0 with more than two minutes still left in the first quarter.

LeGoullon sacked Hamilton QB Matt Banbury on the first play of the Continentals’ next drive, forcing Hamilton into a third consecutive three-and-out. Wesleyan continued to push forward on offense, Converting a 4th-and-2 play before a 31-yard Estevez-to-Tomlinson connection on 3rd-and-six set the Cardinals up at the 2-yard-line. The following play, Brickley punched it in for his first career TD.

The Cardinal defense continued to pitch a perfect game, yet again forcing Hamilton into a three-and-out, while the Wesleyan offense didn’t let up, scoring yet again to make it 35-0. Wesleyan converted a pair of third down plays on the ensuing drive before on a 3rd-and-goal play from the 3-yard-line, Estevez found Tomlinson in the corner of the end zone for a fifth straight TD scoring possession.

Hamilton’s offense was forced into their fifth straight three-and-out before finally gaining a first down on what was their sixth drive of the first half.

Wesleyan Featured many new faces in the second half, with QB Niko Candido ’25 getting his first career action. The sophomore tossed his first career TD, connecting with Wilson from 16 yards out to make it 42-7 Cardinals early in the fourth.

Candido showed great poise late in the fourth, finding WR Devin Hardy ’25 for six yards is a 3rd-and-5 before rushing for 9 yards on a 4th-and-2 play to keep the drive alive. On the next play, Walker finished off a 12-play, 58-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard TD, making it 49-7 Cardinals.

The Cardinals are back at home for their next two contests, first playing host to Colby on Saturday, October 8 at 1:00 PM. Wesleyan defeated the Mules 21-5 in Waterville in week one last season and have won 11 straight games against Colby.