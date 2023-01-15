Football schedule today: Games on TV for Sunday, how to watch, stream

All times Eastern

Dolphins at Bills
Sun., Jan. 15 | 1 pm | CBS

Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as 13.5 point favorites against Miami, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 43.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: BUF -901 | MIA +600

FPI prediction: Buffalo has the strong 96.0 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Miami at 4.0 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer Prediction model that Picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

