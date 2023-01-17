Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on this weekend
All times Eastern
Jaguars at Chiefs
Sat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 pm | NBC
Point spread: Kansas City opened as the 8.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: KC -400 | JAX +310
FPI prediction: Kansas City has a 78.4 percent chance to win the game, compared with Jacksonville at 21.6 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.
Giants at Eagles
Sat., Jan. 21 | 8:15 pm | Fox
Point spread: Philadelphia opened as 7.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.
Total: 48 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: PHI -350 | NY +275
FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 80.3 percent chance to win the game, compared with New York at 19.7 percent, according to the index.
Bengals at Bills
Sun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m CBS
Point spread: Buffalo opened as 6.5 point favorites against Cincinnati, according to SI Sportsbook.
Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: BUF -225 | CIN +188
FPI prediction: Buffalo has the 65.5 percent shot to win, compared to Cincinnati at 34.5 percent, according to the index model.
Cowboys at 49ers
Sun., Jan. 22 | 6:30 pm | Fox
Point spread: San Francisco is a 3.5 point favorite against Dallas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 45.5 | Over -125 | Under +105
Moneyline: SF -188 | DAL +155
FPI prediction: Dallas has the 52.1 percent chance to win the game, and San Francisco a 47.9 percent shot, according to the power index computer.
