Football roundup: Oxford Hills blows past Bonny Eagle in the second half

STANDISH — Eli Soehren connected with Lincoln Merrill for three touchdowns as Oxford Hills used a huge second half to pull away from Bonny Eagle 41-17 in a Class A football matchup on Friday.

The Vikings (6-0) went into Halftime with a 6-3 lead, then outscored the Scots 35-14 after the break.

Merrill caught touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards in the third quarter, after which Oxford Hills led 27-17. In the fourth, Soehren hooked up with Merrill on a 21-yard score and Tanner Bickford on a 32-yard TD.

Jake Carson and Trey Morrison each had a rushing touchdown for the Vikings. Morrison finished with 124 yards rushing on 18 carries. Soehre gained 99 yards on 14 runs.

Merrill caught four passes for 92 yards and Bickford reeled in five receptions for 51 yards. Teigan Pelletier had one reception for 38 yards. Soehren completed 13 of 21 passes for 204 yards and four TDs.

Hayden Campbell caught 51- and 44-yard touchdown passes from Cam Marcello, and Grant Abbott nailed a 25-yard field goal for the Scots (3-3). Campbell finished with 215 yards receiving on seven receptions, while Marcello went 15 for 37 with 333 yards through the air. Oxford Hills held Bonny Eagle to 26 yards rushing.

MT. ARARAT/HYDE 16, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: The Eagles (5-1) scored a touchdown in the second quarter and another in the third, adding 2-point conversions each time, and the defense did the rest in shutting down the Phoenix (4-2) at Livermore Falls.

FREEPORT 28, WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 21: Max Peters caught first-half scoring passes of 39 and 43 yards from Aidan Heath, and the Falcons (4-2) held off the Ramblers (3-2) at Winthrop.

Adam Michard added a 71-yard scoring run as Freeport opened a 21-6 Halftime lead. It was 28-14 after three quarters, and the Falcons recovered an onside kick after Winthrop scored in the final minute.

This Roundup will be updated as games are reported.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Bucksport 70, Mount View 26

Cony 47, Messalonskee 12

Ellsworth/Sumner 28, Lake Region 26

Falmouth 30, Brewer 7

Foxcroft Academy 67, Hampden Academy 6

Freeport 28, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 21

Gorham 35, Noble 14

Hermon 18, Oak Hill 0

Lawrence 68, Mt. Blue 15

Leavitt Area 21, Cape Elizabeth 20

Lewiston 58, Brunswick 0

Maine Central Institute 36, Belfast Area 0

Maranacook Community 60, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6

Mattanawcook Academy 54, Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian/Southern Aroostook 40

Medomak Valley 20, Poland Regional 0

Mount Desert Island 30, Camden Hills Regional 22

Mountain Valley 54, Boothbay 0

Mt. Ararat 16, Spruce Mountain 0

Oceanside 14, Gardiner Area 12

Old Town 42, Madison Area Memorial 30

Orono 63, St. John Valley 6

Oxford Hills 41, Bonny Eagle 17

Portland 40, Marshwood 8

Scarborough 51, Bangor 24

Skowhegan Area 49, Edward Little 14

South Portland 28, Biddeford 0

Thornton Academy 44, Windham 7

Wells 28, Fryeburg Academy 14

Yarmouth 50, Greely 20

York 41, Lisbon 20

Football: Leavitt edges Cape Elizabeth in C South thriller

Football: Freeport Tops Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale in penalty-filled affair