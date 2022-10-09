Football reels off 38-straight points to beat Missouri State

Next Game: Western Illinois 10/15/2022 | 2 PM ESPN+ October 15 (Sat) / 2 PM Western Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — After falling behind, 14-0, Southern Illinois reeled off 38-straight points to Blow past Missouri State, 38-21, and win its fourth-consecutive game.

The No. 17-ranked Salukis (4-2, 3-0) scored 17 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third to Rout the No. 20-ranked Bears (2-4, 0-3).

Statistically and on the scoreboard, Missouri State dominated the first quarter, holding a 144-26 advantage in total yards.

No one flinched on the visitor’s sidelines.

Southern’s comeback started early in the second quarter when the offense came to life. All-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. took a lateral from the quarterback Nic Baker then tossed a beautiful 28-yard pass to Avante Cox to move the ball to the MSU 20.

On the next play, Justin Strong bolted up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Salukis on the board.

“We knew (the offense) had to respond and we knew we had to trust our defense, because we’re a family,” Williams Jr. said.

As he has throughout his career, Williams Jr. impacted today’s game in multiple phases, tallying 45 yards rushing, 37 yards passing, 39 yards receiving, 43 return yards, plus two touchdown runs.

“Javon’s a special player,” said the SIU head coach Nick Hill . “They can do so many good things.”

Sparked by the offense, Southern’s defense rose up on Missouri State’s next possession. On a key, third-down play at the MSU 28, safety PJ Jules and tackle Dewey Greene combined to drop Jason Shelley for a sack and force MSU’s first punt of the day.

The Salukis soon tied the game, 14-14, marching 57 yards in nine plays, capped off by a one-yard Williams Jr. touchdown plunge.

“(Missouri State) is a team that can get hot and come in waves,” Hill said. “We just had to settle in, get a stop, get some points on the board. Didn’t know we’d rattle off 38 in a row.”

Missouri State went 3-and-out on its next drive, as Southern sacked Shelley two more times — once by Keenan Agnew and again by the combo of Agnew and Ma’kel Calhoun . SIU tacked on three more points before Halftime on a 25-yard field goal by Jake Baumgarten .

Southern blew the game open in the third quarter with three touchdowns. Williams Jr. picked up his second TD run of the day on a one-yard carry, Bryce Miller snagged a 7-yard touchdown pass from Baker, and Avante Cox hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass in the waning seconds of the quarter. The final touchdown was set up by a Clayton Bush interception.

SIU’s defense sacked Shelley six times, including two by Richie Hagarty and 1.5 each by Keenan Agnew and PJ Jules .

“Nobody folded, nobody started pointing fingers — we stayed calm,” Agnew said. “No Flinch in the defense, and that was probably the best part of the game.”

After giving up 96 points in the first two games of the season, Southern’s defense has only allowed 76 points during the four-game winning streak.

“The defense continues to really be disruptive,” Hill said. “I thought (defensive coordinator Jason) Petrino had a great plan. Our defensive staff really had these guys prepared.”

Baker continued his string of excellent performances, completing 21-of-30 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

For only the eighth time in school history, Southern had a pair of 100-yard receivers in the same game, as D’Ante’ Cox (108) and twin brother Avante Cox (107) both surpassed the century mark.

In his first extended action, true freshman running back Shaun Lester rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries, giving the Salukis yet another backfield weapon.

“There’s a lot of Veterans in that (running back) room, and the special thing about it is, no one was more excited on the sideline than those older guys watching him,” Hill noted.

Southern can match its longest winning streak during the Hill era if it can beat Western Illinois in next week’s Homecoming matchup.

“Every game is a season of its own and has ups and downs,” Jules said. “We’re just focused on one play at a time, one down at a time.”

“We didn’t get off to a good start (this season),” added Hill. “We were really just about finding a way to win one…and we find ourselves here with four in a row. The better you get the more Humble you get. If they can continue to have that approach and humbly prepare for the next opponent, it is so huge.”