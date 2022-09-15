Football recruiting predictions – Where will seven top prospects land?

Of the 46 uncommitted college football recruits ranked in the ESPN 300 from the 2023 class, 21 are from Florida or Texas.

Those two states are typically stocked full of high-end recruits year in and year out. This year, 67 ESPN 300 recruits are from Florida and 43 are from Texas. It’s no surprise to see such a high number of talented prospects, but with only so many uncommitted recruits left, those two states could help shape a few recruiting classes over the next few months.

Some of the highest-ranked recruits from both states are set to announce commitments, and some are moving closer to their decisions. We break down seven notable prospects from those states, the schools they’re considering and predict where they might end up when they announce their commitments.

Cornerback Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, has narrowed his final list down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Miami. ThreeStep

ESPN 300 ranking: 4 | Lakeland, Florida

Teams in the mix: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami

McClain is the top cornerback in the class and the top prospect in the state of Florida. He’s a 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect and a five-star in the class. He had been considering Alabama, BYU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Penn State, among others, but is likely focusing on Alabama, Florida and Miami at this point.

He recently took a visit to Florida and will visit Alabama later in the season, but the Gators seem to have a good shot at getting his commitment. Florida already has ESPN 300 Corners Sharif Denson and Ja’Keem Jackson committed, so adding McClain would give the staff three top-300 Corners after not signing any in the previous class. That position has been a priority, and Billy Napier has a chance to close strong if McClain jumps on board.

Prediction: Florida

ESPN 300 ranking: 17 | Katy, Texas

Teams in the mix: Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M

Hicks released his top seven in July and said he has narrowed his list down further, but he isn’t naming the top schools until he makes a commitment. He was originally planning to wait until January to announce, but that could change as he is now contemplating a decision earlier than expected — possibly in October or November.

They visited Michigan State, Miami and Oregon in June and are planning on visiting Oklahoma in November. While he is keeping things close to the vest, the Sooners seem to be the team mentioned most with Hicks. Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables had his fair share of success with defensive linemen while he was the Coordinator at Clemson. Venables helped sign 13 ESPN 300 defensive linemen from 2018 to 2021. His success with linemen could be appealing.

Prediction: Oklahoma

ESPN 300 ranking: 22 | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Teams in the mix: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt, Texas A&M

Williams is the No. 3 receiver in the class and a 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect out of Stranahan High School in Florida. He’s the No. 4 prospect in the state and only a few spots away from being ranked as a five-star in the class. He has taken a visit to Florida State and Georgia, and he just attended Pitt’s game against Tennessee. Williams is planning to announce his commitment Sept. 23.

It appears the Aggies are in a good spot to get his commitment, but the Seminoles and Panthers have been pushing hard. Jimbo Fisher and his staff signed five-star receiver Evan Stewart and ESPN 300 receiver Chris Marshall in the 2022 class but have yet to get a commitment from an ESPN 300 receiver in 2023. Williams’ recent visits might change his mind or help shape his opinion as he nears his decision date, but the Aggies seem to have a good shot for now.

Prediction: Texas A&M

ESPN 300 ranking: 24 | Tampa, Florida

Teams in the mix: Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State

Keeley had been committed to Notre Dame and was the highest-ranked commit in the class, but he decommitted in August. He said at the time that he needed to ensure he finds the right path, and he had no shortage of schools coming after him.

Keeley visited Alabama prior to his decommitment, and after he reopened his recruitment, visited Ohio State and Florida. It seemed the Alabama visit had a big effect, as he is planning on taking another visit there soon. Florida is still in the picture, but this race largely comes down to Ohio State and Alabama jockeying back and forth, and there’s a reason Nick Saban is building what could finish as another No. 1-ranked class.

Prediction: Alabama

ESPN 300 ranking: 42 | Longview, Texas

Teams in the mix: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M

Hale is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver from Longview High School and the No. 9 prospect in the state of Texas. He’s the No. 8 receiver in the class and has taken visits to Alabama and Texas so far in September. He has a visit planned to Texas A&M as well and is scheduled to announce his commitment Sept. 22.

He has a connection to the Aggies with quarterback Haynes King, who played with Hale in high school, but the Longhorns seem to be the school being mentioned the most. The prospect of playing with quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class, has to be enticing for a receiver of Hale’s caliber.

Prediction: Texas



ESPN 300 ranking: 45 | Tyler, Texas

Teams in the mix: Alabama, Oklahoma

Renaud is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound lineman and is the No. 11 prospects in the state of Texas. He narrowed his list to his top two and will announce his commitment Monday. Renaud visited Alabama in June and recently visited Oklahoma for its game against Kent State.

As Venables is looking to reshape his roster and his defense, Oklahoma could use a lineman such as Renaud. The staff currently has three ESPN 300 defensive ends, so adding Renaud would bolster the options with someone who can play inside or outside along the line.

Meanwhile, Alabama is in a similar situation with two ESPN 300 defensive ends currently committed. As they seem to always produce top-end defensive linemen, the Crimson Tide are always looking to reload the roster. As it stands, Alabama is likely out in front despite the Sooners getting the last visit. Byron Young, DJ Dale and Justin Eboigbe are all seniors, so Landing some top recruits in this class is a priority.

Prediction: Alabama

ESPN 300 ranking: 160 | Lakeland, Florida

Teams in the mix: Clemson, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Williams is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver and the No. 38 Recruit in the state of Florida. He has his commitment scheduled for Sept. 27 and listed his top schools as Clemson, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Williams recently took a visit to Miami, and the Hurricanes are working hard to get him. Georgia seems to be the team to beat, though. The Bulldogs have landed just one ESPN 300 wide receiver over the past two classes, so pairing Williams with fellow ESPN 300 wideout Raymond Cottrell could strengthen the Bulldogs’ passing game. But if Miami can make a late push before Williams’ announcement, maybe the Hurricanes can sneak in at the last minute.

Prediction: Georgia