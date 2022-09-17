Football Rallies Past Merrimack in Season Opener in Overtime, 28-21

Next Game: at Brown 9/24/2022 | 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 Sept. 24 (Sat) / 12:30 pm ET at Brown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior running back Aidan Borguet ran for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and caught the go-ahead touchdown in overtime to help Harvard University football rally past Merrimack, 28-21, in overtime on Friday night at Harvard Stadium in its season and home opener.

The Crimson (1-0) trailed 21-7 with under five minutes to play before Borguet ran for a pair of scores less than two minutes apart and added the decisive touchdown on the first play of overtime as Harvard took its first-ever meeting with the Warriors (1-2) and played an overtime game at home for the first time since 2013.

Harvard Highlights

Senior running back Aidan Borguet ran for 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 39 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches. He went over 100 rushing yards in a game for the third time in his career. His two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter closed the gap from 21-7 to 21-21.

ran for 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 39 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches. He went over 100 rushing yards in a game for the third time in his career. His two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter closed the gap from 21-7 to 21-21. Senior quarterback Charlie Dean completed 18-of-35 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown alongside 43 rushing yards on 11 carries and his first career rushing score.

completed 18-of-35 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown alongside 43 rushing yards on 11 carries and his first career rushing score. Senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly caught seven passes for 78 yards, including a 36-yard grab on the Crimson’s drive that tied the game at 21-21.

caught seven passes for 78 yards, including a 36-yard grab on the Crimson’s drive that tied the game at 21-21. Senior defensive end Nate Leskovec totaled seven tackles and 4.5 sacks for a total loss of 23 yards.

totaled seven tackles and 4.5 sacks for a total loss of 23 yards. Junior defensive tackle Thor Griffith led the Crimson with nine tackles and posted 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

led the Crimson with nine tackles and posted 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Junior defensive tackle Tyler Huenemann notched 1.5 sacks on the night.

notched 1.5 sacks on the night. As a team, Harvard totaled nine sacks for a loss of 57 yards.

How It Happened

The two teams played to a scoreless first quarter. The Crimson made a fourth-down stop with 5:18 left in the frame to highlight the period.

Merrimack scored the game’s opening touchdown as Jack Zergiotis completed a five-yard pass to Jacari Carter with 12:51 to go in the second quarter. The play capped an 11-play, 79-yard drive.

The Crimson responded with a two-yard rushing touchdown from the senior quarterback Charlie Dean to tie the score at 7-7 with 3:25 to go in the second quarter. An 18-yard end-around from the sophomore wide receiver Scott Woods II brought the Crimson into the red zone to set up the scoring play. Harvard went 58 yards on seven plays in 2:41 on the drive.

to tie the score at 7-7 with 3:25 to go in the second quarter. An 18-yard end-around from the sophomore wide receiver brought the Crimson into the red zone to set up the scoring play. Harvard went 58 yards on seven plays in 2:41 on the drive. The Warriors re-took the lead late in the third quarter as Zergiotis re-connected with Carter on a 76-yard touchdown at the 2:43 mark following an interception from Garry Rosemond, Jr. Merrimack moved ahead 13-7 after missing the PAT attempt.

Merrimack went ahead 21-7 with 11:50 to go in the fourth quarter. Zergiotis threw a 19-yard touchdown to Hayden Fisher before the visitors added a two-point conversion.

Harvard then began its Rally as Borguet broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run, bringing the Crimson within 21-14 with 4:31 to play. The run capped a six-play, 85-yard drive in 2:31. The drive included a key conversion on fourth-and-eight as Dean found the senior tight end Haven Montefalco to keep the drive alive.

to keep the drive alive. The Crimson’s defense quickly returned the ball to Harvard’s offense, forcing a three-and-out and giving Harvard a short field at the Merrimack 41-yard line.

Harvard took advantage as Dean found a senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly for a 36-yard connection before Borguet ran around the outside to score his second touchdown of the night and knot the score at 21-21 with 2:56 to play.

for a 36-yard connection before Borguet ran around the outside to score his second touchdown of the night and knot the score at 21-21 with 2:56 to play. On the first play of overtime, Dean found Borguet coming out of the backfield, and Borguet scampered into the end zone to put the Crimson on top.

During Merrimack’s possession in overtime, Merrimack advanced to the Harvard five-yard line before the Crimson came up with two sacks from a combination of junior defensive tackle Thor Griffith junior defensive tackle Tyler Huenemann and senior defensive end Nate Leskovec to push the visitors back to the 25.

Gallery: (9-16-2022) Football vs Merrimack

Game Notes

Harvard extended its winning streak to four games after capturing the final three games of 2021.

The Crimson won the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The Crimson won its 21 St straight home opener. Harvard has won 11 straight times in season openers at home.

straight home opener. Harvard has won 11 straight times in season openers at home. Harvard improved its mark to 121-25-2 all-time in season openers.

The Crimson improved to 47-16 in the month of September Tim Murphy The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football.

The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football. Harvard has now scored in 229 consecutive games.

Next Up

Harvard plays at Brown on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:30 pm (ESPN+) at Brown Stadium in Providence, RI, in its Ivy League opener.