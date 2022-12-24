Football Rallies in Second Half to Win Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – University of Houston senior quarterback Clayton Tune connected with junior wide Nathaniel Dell on a 12-yard touchdown with just 20 seconds remaining to break a tie and lift the Cougars to a 23-16 win over Louisiana inside Independence Stadium in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Trailing 16-6 at halftime, the Cougars outscored the Ragin Cajuns 17-0 in the final 30 minutes to win. Tune finished the game with 216 yards on 19-of-28 passing with three touchdowns while Dell posted six catches for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver KeSean Carter added four catches for 104 yards and got the Cougars on the scoreboard after hauling in a 33-yard strike late in the first half.

With the win, the Cougars ended the 2022 season with an 8-5 record. Louisiana finished with a 6-7 mark.

The Cougars also won their second straight Bowl under Head Coach Dana Holgorsen and improved to 13-15-1 in their Bowl history.

