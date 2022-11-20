Football Puts Forth Valiant Effort but Drops Season Finale at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Stony Brook put forth a valiant effort after trailing by as many as 17 points, but ultimately fell to Monmouth, 24-21, in the 2022 season finale at Kessler Stadium.

The Hawks took a 17-0 lead before Stony Brook was able to get on the board. With 3:55 to play in the first half Graduate defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd stepped in front of a screen and picked off a pass by Monmouth’s Enzo Arjona and returned it for a touchdown.

Flowers-Lloyd’s interception was the first of his career and it swung the momentum in Stony Brook’s favor heading into the second half.

After Monmouth and Stony Brook traded punts to start the second half, the Seawolves cut the Hawks’ lead to 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by the redshirt sophomore running back Ross Tallarico with 5:02 to play in the third quarter. Tallarico took the carry up the middle and rushed Untouched into the end zone for the Longest Rush of his career.

𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗔𝗔𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗦 🙌 Ross takes it 66 yards to the 🏡 🌊🐺 x #HOWL pic.twitter.com/Y9YbYkOrYT — Stony Brook Football (@StonyBrookFB) November 19, 2022

The Seawolves continued to apply the pressure on the defensive end and that pressure resulted in a sack-fumble by Graduate defensive end Eric Black . Black blew past Monmouth’s Offensive line to strip-sack Arjona and redshirt junior linebacker Aidan Kaler recovered the fumble.

Is Stony Brook’s ensuing drive redshirt freshman quarterback Daron Bryden found Tallarico for a five-yard touchdown pitch and catch to give the Seawolves a 21-17 lead with 8:17 to play in the game. For Tallarico, it was his second touchdown of the game.

𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗔𝗔𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗦 🙌@DaronQB connects with Ross to give us the lead ‼️ 🌊🐺 x #HOWL pic.twitter.com/Uc3WwbAhKH — Stony Brook Football (@StonyBrookFB) November 19, 2022

Monmouth took the lead, 24-21, with 7:32 to play when Arjona found Dymere Miller for a 72-yard touchdown and held on to win by that very score.

STATS AND NOTES

Tallarico recorded 21 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown and also caught one pass for five yards and a touchdown. It was the second time this season that he registered a multi-touchdown game (rushed for two touchdowns against Morgan State on Nov. 5). It was his second 100-plus yard rushing game of the season (rushed for 151 against Morgan State on Nov. 5). His 66-yard rushing touchdown run was the longest rush of his career and the Seawolves’ longest run of the season.

Flowers-Lloyd finished the game with nine tackles (seven solo, two assists), two TFLs, one sack, and one interception that went for a touchdown. The interception was the first of his career and the sack was the second of the season. His nine tackles were his most in a game since he recorded a season-best 13 tackles against William & Mary.

Kaler registered his second consecutive 10-plus tackle game. The linebacker tallied 11 tackles (nine solo, two assists), 1.5 TFLs, and recovered a fumble. Over the past three games, Kaler has totaled 32 tackles.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker AJ Roberts tallied a career-high nine tackles (eight solo, one assist) and one sack.

tallied a career-high nine tackles (eight solo, one assist) and one sack. Graduate defensive end Eric Black recorded his fifth sack of the season and fourth in his last three games.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“I am really proud of how we competed. We’ve had a lot of adversity in regards to being a better football team; but our kids competed. Offensively, we were not able to generate much throughout the game. The parts kept on plugging , our defense made some stops, and we were able to convert some things. If you’re in the game in the fourth quarter, you got to try to find a way to win,” said Coach Priore on his reaction to today’s game at Monmouth.

“Ross is a great kid; he’s helped us in the backfield. He’s returned punts – he’s never done that before, he scored a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown today. He’s a good kid that works hard,” said Coach Priore as he discussed the contributions of Ross Tallarico .

“Our Seniors are a great group of kids. We had our struggles this year, but their leadership showed up. There isn’t one game that they weren’t able to help the coaching staff make sure their teammates were prepared to be successful. I am grateful for them, they are a neat group of guys, a bunch of them are getting their Master’s so it’s pretty cool,” said Coach Priore as he shared his thoughts on the impact of the Seawolves’ senior class.