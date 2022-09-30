Football Preview: CMU Heads To Toledo For MAC Opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The run-up to the league opener, as is typical in almost any season, has delivered mixed results.

Now, it’s time to get down to Mid-American Conference business for the Central Michigan football team.

The Chippewas (1-3) go to Toledo (2-2) on Saturday for their conference opener. Kickoff at the Glass Bowl is set for 3:30 pm and the game will be carried live on the NFL Network.

Two of CMU’s losses came on the road to ranked opponents, then-No. 12 Oklahoma State and then-No. 14 Penn State. The Chippewas lost at home to South Alabama, which is now 3-1 with its lone loss coming by one point at unbeaten UCLA, and their win came over Football Championship Subdivision member Bucknell.

CMU was competitive in all three of its losses, but it also found itself in early deficits and was forced to play catchup.

“In some ways I’m not sure we’ve learned really enough about this team,” CMU Coach Jim McElwain said. “We’re getting our (butts) kicked right now as far as starting games on both sides of the ball.

“That’s uncharacteristic of what we’ve done in the past and yet each team is its own; that’s something that we’ve got to get remedied and get remedied in a hurry. Our guys are aware of it. It doesn’t take a super-man effort. It just takes doing your job and knowing what to do and doing it to the best of your ability.

“This is exciting when you get into league play. This is what it’s all about. We’ll go find out a little bit more about ourselves as we come away from Toledo.”

Saturday’s game, on paper, shapes up as a battle of two prime contenders in the MAC West. Toledo finished second behind Defending Champion Northern Illinois in the preseason poll, and the Chippewas were third.

CMU shared the West crown with NIU a year ago – both finished 6-2 in league play – and the Rockets were a game back at 5-3. The Chippewas won last year’s meeting with Toledo, 26-23, in overtime in Mount Pleasant. It was the latest in a long and competitive rivalry. Toledo won at home in 2020, 24-23. The Chippewas’ last win at Toledo came in 2008.

None of that matters come Saturday.

“I’m obviously disappointed with where we’re at (and) if I wasn’t you should probably get mad at me,” McElwain said. “The kids, I think, have a higher expectation of themselves and this program more importantly.

“Starting with the best team in the league, on the road, to try to pick yourself up. What the heck, Let’s go play them and see what happens.”

The Rockets opened with relatively easy wins over Long Island and UMass and then fell at No. 3 Ohio State, 77-21, and then lost last week at San Diego State, 17-14.

Toledo is the MAC’s highest-scoring team at 31.8 points per game (CMU is third at 30.8) and leads the conference in total defense.

Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn is the epitome of a dual threat. He has completed 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 781 yards and six touchdowns against five interceptions and is the Rockets’ leading rusher with 252 yards and five TDs.

“You could argue he’s the best athlete in this league,” McElwain said. “I don’t think we’re going to stop him, but we’ve got to be able to at least contain some of the explosive plays that he’s able to make.”

While Toledo’s defense is No. 1 in the MAC, the Rockets are allowing an average of 186.8 yards per game on the ground, which is 11th in the 12-team lead. They Surrender an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air, which leads the conference.

The Chippewas lead the league in total offense and are third in total defense.

CMU running back Lew Nichols III Ranks third in the MAC with 325 yards rushing – he and Finn share the conference lead with five TDs each – one year after leading the Nation in both rushing and total yards from scrimmage.

Nichols is averaging 3.9 yards per carry and his Lone 100-yard game (166) came against Bucknell. Clearly, the Chippewas are committed to the run game and that is unlikely to change against a Toledo defense that appears, on paper, susceptible to the run.

The key for CMU will be in limiting Finn, getting off to a fast – or at least faster – start and move the ball on the ground.

“Ever since we’ve been here, I’ve never seen any quit in these guys,” said McElwain, who is in his fourth year in charge of the program. “What’s causing the lulls and learning from it. … I’ve said from the start, I really like our team, I like our guys, but at the end of the day (it’s about) about winning and losing. The participation ribbon deal is done.”