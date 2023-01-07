Football Press Conference – Jan. 7, 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football Coach Elijah Drinkwitz and Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore met with the media on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Moore joined the Tigers this week after six seasons in various roles at Fresno State, including serving as the Bulldogs’ Offensive Coordinator in 2022.

Fresno State won the 2022 Mountain West Conference Championship Game and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, ending the season on a nine-game winning streak, the first team in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history to begin the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. For Moore, the conference Championship and Bowl win marked his 14th and 15th league title or Bowl Championship as a Collegiate Coach or player.

