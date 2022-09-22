Football Practice Report: Sept. 21

Venue: Outdoor practice fields

Format: Full pads

Come Saturday afternoon, a force that so far has been unstoppable will collide with an object that so far has been immovable.

A key game-within-the-game when Oregon plays at Washington State on Saturday (1 pm, FOX) will be the battle between the Ducks’ Offensive line and the Cougars’ defensive front. To this point in the season, they’ve been two of the better units in the country at what they do best.

Through three games, Oregon’s Offensive line has yet to allow a quarterback sack. That’s something only two other teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision can claim.

And through three games, Washington State’s defensive front has recorded 14 sacks. Only one other team in the FBS – Arkansas, with 17 – has more sacks than the Cougars.

“They do a lot of different stuff, and they have great athletes up front,” UO center Alex Forsyth said. “So it’ll be a huge challenge.”

Taking on the challenge will require extensive preparation by Oregon’s blockers. And the Ducks are carving out extra time to make sure they’re as prepared as possible.

Forsyth has been helping organize player-led meetings, extra time the Ducks carve out on their own to get Dialed in on their blocking schemes. Meetings that had been weekly in years past are now happening several times a week, with players taking the initiative on their own to meet in groups both small – sometimes just Forsyth and a quarterback – and large.

“Getting with the entire Offensive line, the entire running back room, the quarterbacks – all of that is hugely important,” Forsyth said. “You just build that chemistry.”

That Chemistry helps the Ducks execute their plan when the opponent does what’s anticipated. And it helps the Ducks stay on their toes for the inevitable times they see something unexpected.

“We know they’re going to throw some stuff that we haven’t seen this year,” Forsyth said. “So we’ve just got to be ready to adapt and adjust when needed.”

Notable: Early in practice Wednesday the Ducks did a kickoff drill in which the team surrounded the kicker Andrew Boyle , creating some pressure on Boyle while he focused on the placement of his kicks. … UO head coach Dan Lanning will be on the sidelines Saturday at Washington State for the first time since 2013, when he was on staff at Arizona State and the Sun Devils won 55-21 in Pullman. … Lanning said this week linebacker Justin Flowey and running back Byron Cardwell have been able to practice after missing the BYU game, and that he’s hopeful for their return to action soon.

Quotable:

UO head coach Dan Lanning

On the Ducks spending practice time Wednesday on third-down situations

“Washington State especially on defense presents a lot of challenges with their presentation on third down – a lot of guys dropping out from the line of scrimmage, some exotic pressures. So, good for us to get a look at those early. And then they do a good job with the perimeter game on offense and extending plays with their quarterback play.”

On the value of defensive linemen getting hands in the air to disrupt passing lanes

“I think it’s important in games like this, quick-game games, when the ball is getting sprayed out quick. That’s really important. I think we can improve there, but we’re certainly working it and it’s shown up in practice. If it shows up in practice, it’s going to show up in the game.”

