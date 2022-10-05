Football Practice Report: Oct. 4

: Outdoor practice fields: Full pads

The recipe for success this season for Oregon offensively in some ways has been pretty simple.

“Whenever we’ve been able to get first downs, whenever we haven’t had a penalty on a drive, our touchdown rate has been extremely high,” UO quarterback Bo Nix said after practice Tuesday. “We know that. We’ve just got to go out there and execute.”

That’s easier said than done of course. And for evidence, the Ducks need look no further than last week.

Although Stanford was on the other side of the line this past Saturday, Oregon’s toughest opponent might have been the Ducks themselves. When the Ducks avoided self-inflicted wounds, they were very good. But it’s hard to consistently be very good when you commit 14 penalties.

So as the Ducks began practices Monday for this week’s game at Arizona, one of the major points of emphasis was cutting down on that number.

“We’ve got to improve – and we will,” UO Coach Dan Lanning said Monday evening. “We’re working on it. There’s accountabilities for every single penalty we had today in practice; there will continue to be, and we’ll keep growing from there. But we can’t be a team that has self-inflicted wounds and have the success that we want to.”

In at least one way, the timing of the penalties last week was fortunate, in that the Ducks were playing at home. On the road, getting away with that many Mistakes becomes even tougher.

Recent UO history shows that playing at Arizona is tough regardless – Oregon’s last win in Arizona Stadium was back in 2011. So the Ducks want to play as clean a game as possible this Saturday evening.

“It’s going to be good competition, a good atmosphere,” Nix said. “So you’ve got to go in there really sharp, and not do anything that’s going to hurt yourself. …

“If we fix the details and have maximum effort, we could become just really high-powered and really explosive on offense.”

Notable: Tuesday was overcast but dry in Eugene, while some rain fell in Tucson, Ariz. The forecast for Saturday evening shows a slight chance of light rain as well, and the Ducks have been able to practice in some rain as recently as last week. … The Ducks added a local walk-on to their roster this week, freshman Offensive lineman Tilman Ritchie-Tuisue from Sheldon High in Eugene.

Quotable:

Sophomore receiver Troy Franklin

On how he was prepared to make his acrobatic touchdown catch against Stanford

“It was kind of a routine catch, basically. Either that week or the week before, we were working on sideline drills. Everything comes from practice.”

Sophomore running back Bucky Irving

On the work he put in to become a more consistent pass-catcher the last few weeks

“I just had to take some pressure off myself, not think about it too much. I’ve been there before; I know I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I just had to take the time, stay after practice a little more and not get too comfortable.”

Post-practice interviews:

Senior quarterback Bo Nix

Sophomore receiver Troy Franklin