Football Practice Report: Oct. 26

Things are going to look a little different for the Oregon defense this week.

When the Ducks play at California on Saturday (12:30 pm, FS1), they’ll face a Cal offense that’s much less reliant on the run than in years past. And they’ll face a quarterback in Jack Plummer who has a different profile than the Ducks have faced from the position in recent weeks against the likes of Washington State, Arizona and UCLA.

“He’s different,” UO Coach Dan Lanning said Wednesday. “We’ve had that conversation as a staff. He’s different than the guys we’ve gone against this year.”

Plummer, a transfer from Purdue, is averaging 250.6 passing yards per game for the Golden Bears, with 12 touchdowns against three interceptions. It’s been a half-decade since Cal had a quarterback average of that kind of yardage, with Cal routinely being one of the least-prolific passing teams in the Pac-12 in the intervening years.

It’s a program that’s been defined by tough defense and running the ball. But while the Golden Bears indeed have a talented young back this year in Jaydn Ott, they also have a quarterback that keeps the defense honest.

“Good quarterback, good pocket passer, delivers the ball well, throws a nice ball,” UO defensive back Bennett Williams said of Plummer. “Probably not the same mobility as some quarterbacks we’ve seen, but deceptively can get out of the pocket and run when he needs to. We’re going to have to be at our best discipline-wise and coverage-wise.”

Plummer will test an Oregon defense that is still working to reach its ceiling. The Ducks have given up yardage and points late in games they’ve led comfortably a few times this season, so their statistics don’t paint the whole story of their performance.

Still, the UO defense is striving for more.

“There’s always more we can do,” Williams said. “That complete game, still Chasing that. Fourth quarter (against UCLA), gave up a little too many points, too many yards. … This week we want to go in and play that complete game start to finish.”

Notable: Lanning said the Ducks have made a point to address in practice penalties for having an illegal man downfield, which have been an issue in games this season. … After defensive lineman My Taiman jacket was dinged up against UCLA, the Ducks were holding out hope they could return against Cal this week.

Senior defensive back Bennett Williams

On the Threat posed by California running back Jaydn Ott

“He’s a really good running back, can do it all. Especially for a freshman, pretty impressive. Hard runner…. He’s a big Weapon for them.”

Junior defensive back Bryan Addison

Is providing a more physical presence on the back end of the defense

“Coach Lanning instilled that in me. We’ve got to be physical back there on the back end. Being physical is one thing that he preached to me.”

