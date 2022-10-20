Football Practice Report: Oct. 19

Venue: Moshofsky Center

Format: Full pads

The Ducks wanted to tackle better, and they did. They wanted to get more explosive on offense, and they did. They wanted to execute more efficiently in the red zone, they wanted to cut down on penalties, and they did those things, too.

Among the most impressive aspects of Oregon’s first season under head Coach Dan Lanning has been the team’s week-over-week improvement in areas Lanning identifies for emphasis. The Ducks tackled better after the Georgia game, created more big plays after the Eastern Washington game, executed better in the red zone after the Washington State game, and reduced their penalties after the Stanford game.

Win or lose, the Ducks have been focused on improvement. It’s no different this week, as Oregon prepares to host UCLA in Autzen Stadium on Saturday (12:30 pm, FOX). The Ducks continue to address those areas where they’ve cleaned up their play, and continue to seek out new areas for improvement.

“It’s important for us to go out and play a complete game, and continue to build on this season,” UO quarterback Bo Nix said.

Wednesday was an important practice for an area where Lanning hopes to see improvement this week. Each Wednesday, third-down situations are addressed in practice, and Lanning wants to see that pay off Saturday against the Bruins.

“Ultimately on defense we really want to stand out on third down, and do a better job on third down,” Lanning said. “I think that’s important for us. This will be a tough, challenging game, because they’re one of the best in the Nation at it.”

At the midpoint of the season, UCLA leads the Pac-12 with a third-down conversion rate of 54.79 percent, which ranks fourth in the nation. The Ducks, meanwhile, have allowed conversions at a rate of 50.60 percent – ​​a number still weighed down by Georgia’s 9-of-10 performance in the season opener.

Take that performance out, and Oregon’s third-down defense has allowed conversions 45.2 percent of the time. But even that’s a number the Ducks would want to improve upon going forward.

A major goal Saturday against the Bruins will be forcing some third-and-long situations, which UCLA’s opponents have struggled to do so far against that dynamic offense.

“They’re third-and-medium or third-and-short because of the way they play,” Lanning said. “It’s about winning first and second down to create those opportunities.”

Notable: The Ducks practiced inside the Moshofsky Center on Wednesday, given the presence of Wildfire smoke that the wind carried into Eugene earlier in the day. … Wednesday was another dry morning in Eugene, so even if the team had practiced outdoors it wouldn’t have experienced any wet conditions. But Lanning said the Ducks continue to take steps to prepare for the possibility of rain Saturday, including wetting down footballs for some drills.

Quotable:

Head Coach Dan Lanning

On the benefits of practicing inside the Moshofsky Center on Wednesday

“It was good; it allowed us to get a little bit better crowd noise for some of our defensive stuff. When our stadium is as crazy as it can be, it’s hard to communicate on that side of the ball when you’re out there . So creating that environment for our players right now is really, really important.”

Senior quarterback Bo Nix

It’s how much the team is anticipating playing at home this weekend

“I feel like we have a great home-field advantage. Autzen’s a great place to play, really fun to play in. But I think the main thing is keeping it consistent, making sure we just take this as the next game on our schedule .”

Senior receiver Chase Cota

He is facing the team that he played with the past three years

“Everyone kind of wants to know the scoop of what the personnel is like, offensively, defensively, whatever. But yeah, everyone’s excited for me and I’m excited for it. I think it’s just going to be really fun.”

