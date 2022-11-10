Football Practice Report: Nov. 9

: Outdoor practice fields: Full pads

One week after facing the Pac-12’s least prolific passing offense, Oregon’s defense is in for a decidedly different challenge Saturday.

The Ducks’ opponent this week, Washington, leads not only the conference but the entire Nation in passing offense. Through nine games, the Huskies are averaging 370.2 passing yards — nearly 35 more than the No. 2 team in the country, Tennessee.

“And they have a good run game as well,” UO linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said after the Ducks’ practice Wednesday. “We’re dialing in and getting that all Dialed up, so we know how to defend that.”

UW’s offense has been supercharged by the addition of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The transfer from Indiana is completing 66.5 percent of his passes and is already over 3,000 yards for the season, at 3,232. He has 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

“They’ve got a solid front, so he has some time to throw,” UO defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson said. “They give him the time to execute.”

Penix’s top target has been Rome Odunze, with 71 receptions for 858 yards, most in the Pac-12. Odunze has six touchdown receptions, as does Jalen McMillan, while Ja’Lynn Polk averages 15.46 yards per reception.

“These are some of the best receivers we’ll see,” UO defensive back Trikweze Bridges said. “They have a good plan, with the way they operate.”

The Ducks are coming off a game in which they allowed 247 passing yards at Colorado — nearly one-third of them on one single play, the 81-yard reception by Jordyn Tyson that yielded the Buffaloes’ only touchdown of the game.

UO defensive back Bennett Williams said Wednesday that the coverage breakdown was his responsibility. It’s one the Ducks can’t afford to repeat this week.

“As a whole, I think our secondary is locked in and knows what different teams want to do,” Williams said. “UW, we know they’re going to take shots, so we need to keep the top on. Me especially, I owned up to that mistake and I need to fix it.”

Notable: Oregon’s defensive front could get a boost Saturday, as both DJ Johnson and Taki Taimani were able to participate in practice Wednesday after not making the trip to Colorado last week. … The defensive backfield is preparing to play the first half against UW without Jamal Hill , after his ejection in the second half at Colorado for targeting. The Ducks appealed to have the accompanying first-half suspension this week lifted, but that request was denied.

Quotable:

Head Coach Dan Lanning is what made this what he called “one of the best Wednesday practices we’ve had this year”

“Player-led teams are the best teams. Our guys were demanding the most of each other today. I thought I saw that show up a lot.”

Lanning is the intensity guys like Taimani and receivers Coach Junior Adams have this week after previously being at UW

“I think the biggest piece is, everyone in our organization realizes how important this game is. Not just to us but to our fan base — everyone who’s really Affiliated with the university. We want to go out there and perform at a high level. “

Post-practice interviews:

Head Coach Dan Lanning

Senior defensive back Bennett Williams

Sophomore linebacker Jeffrey Bassa

Sophomore defensive back Trikweze Bridges