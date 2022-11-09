Football Practice Report: Nov. 8

Venue: Outdoor practice fields

With some time to enjoy with his wife and some friends Monday night, Bo Nix ventured out to Matthew Knight Arena for the season opener featuring the Oregon men’s basketball team.

The UO football team’s starting quarterback couldn’t remain Anonymous all night. Eventually, cameras found him, and he appeared on the video board above the basketball court.

Then, a chant arose from the student section across the arena: “Heis-man! Heis-man! Heis-man!”

With Oregon riding an eight-game win streak Entering Saturday’s visit to Autzen Stadium by Washington, the UO fan base is at a fever pitch. The appreciation for Nix was reciprocated after football practice Tuesday, when Nix was asked about the adulation from Oregon fans.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Nix said. “I’ve never really felt anything like it. It’s just very supportive and nothing but love from everybody. I just enjoy getting to learn a new atmosphere and go to things. That was my first basketball game, so I got to enjoy that and see the arena for the first time and all that kind of stuff. Just to see that they’re cheering over there just as loud for basketball games as they do football, it’s a great place.”

That chant from the UO student section Monday evening was validated Tuesday, when The Athletic published its Weekly straw poll of Heisman Trophy voters. After not appearing in the poll at all the week before, Nix was seventh Tuesday, even earning one first-place vote.

One thing is for sure – he’d get the vote of his UO teammates.

“From the second Bo got here, the first thing that stood out was his leadership,” UO Offensive lineman Ryan Walk said. “It was obvious he’d been in big games before and he knew how to command a huddle. If something went wrong, if adversity hit, you knew he was going to right the ship and get us going. That was evident during spring ball , it was evident during winter workouts.”

As much as Nix has lifted up his teammates, they’ve done the same for him. Walk recalled an anecdote from prior to the season opener against Georgia, when Nix told the Ducks that Georgia was likely to make some plays, and Oregon just needed to do the same. The day didn’t unfold as Oregon hoped, and after one of his two interceptions, Nix came off the field lamenting the mistake.

“I said, hey, what did you say before the game?” Walk recalled. “They’re going to make their plays. They got you; Let’s go make ours. … We’ve really built on that since week one.”

Since then Nix and the Ducks have been as explosive as any offense in the country. Demonstrating his leadership once again, Nix on Tuesday gave credit to the guys around him.

Asked about being considered among the best players in the country, Nix responded: “I think our offense is one of the best in the country. I think when you look at what we’re doing offensively, everybody touches the ball almost. There’s countless people who have a touchdown. Our O Line is probably the best in the country. Coach Dillingham is probably calling it as good as anybody in the country. I think he’s just in a very good rhythm, very smart and puts us in great situations.

“I think if you take me out of the equation our offense as a whole … we’re so dynamic and guys are doing so many different things. You can’t really just say it’s me, because you’ve got guys running for touchdowns , you’ve got guys catching touchdowns. I literally think my job is kind of the easiest, because I get to get those guys the ball and they do the work for me. I’m fortunate to be on an explosive offense like this. “

Notable: Washington’s fight song has been playing over the PA for portions of practice this week, in anticipation of UW’s marching band being in attendance at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. … Following Tuesday’s practice, Dan Lanning reminded his players that it was Election Day and encouraged the Ducks to make sure they were registered and to vote. …

Then, Lanning invited former UO running back Dino Philyaw to address the team. Philyaw provided the Ducks with his thoughts on the intensity of the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, and spoke with pride about scoring a touchdown in the 1994 game – in which Kenny Wheaton’s pick-six clinched a win by the Ducks. “For as long as there’s a University of Oregon football program, people will talk about ‘The Pick’,” Philyaw said. “What are you guys gonna do to be remembered for the ages?”

Senior Offensive lineman Ryan Walk is preparing for a rivalry game

“There’s just been an emphasis on it this week, that it means a little bit more this week. Rivalry week means something around here. So we’re trying to prepare to give ourselves the best chance to win on Saturday.”

Sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao, on the performance of his position group

“We all can catch the ball well, we all can run block well – which opens up everything. I don’t think a defense can look at us and say we’re one-dimensional players. If any of us are out there, there’s a chance it could be a pass, a chance it could be a run. … I love our offense as a whole but I especially love our unit. I love our Coach (Drew Mehringer) – he’s really developing all of us into the best players we can be.”

