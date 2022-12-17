Football Practice Report: Dec. 16

: Moshofsky Center: Shells

Since committing to Oregon in the fall of 2016, Alex Forsyth has seen the program go through three coaching changes and still manage to win two Pac-12 titles, the second amid a global pandemic.

It’s been an unprecedented run of circumstances for Forsyth and his fellow seniors. And it’s about to reach its conclusion, with the Ducks’ Holiday Bowl appearance against North Carolina on Dec. 28.

“It’s a weird feeling right now,” Forsyth said Friday following practice. “Just trying to focus on the game and make it like any other game. But in the back of my head I know this is gonna be the last time we’re in the Oregon jersey. So it’s a bittersweet moment. But, just hoping to end on a good note.”

The Ducks will take the field in San Diego to wrap up a season that saw them drop a one-sided opener in Georgia, win eight in a row to play themselves into the thick of the College Football Playoff chase, then drop two of their last three in the wake of the quarterback Bo Nix’s injury.

That’s been a lot to endure for the seniors, capping a career of adversity they sought to overcome together.

“It’s bittersweet for sure,” defensive back Bennett Williams said. “I’m really just trying to kind of enjoy this last time with my team. It’s definitely been the best year of football that I’ve had so far — not physically, necessarily, but just as an experience with the guys, a lot of the relationships I made this year.

“So, just soaking it all in. It has gone by really quick; six years is just crazy to think about. But yeah, just really soaking it in and enjoying all the relationships that I’ve made. and making sure all the guys know how much I really love them.”

This time next year, guys like Forsyth and Williams will be alums of the Oregon football, and interested fans cheering on the Ducks from afar. They’re hoping the Holiday Bowl is a springboard to even bigger things for the program next year.

“Honestly North Carolina had kind of a similar end of the season, if you really look at it — you know, both lost to our rivals to end the year,” Forsyth said. “We both are gonna have a bad taste in our mouth, and look to get that bad taste out. This win will lead over into 2023, for whoever wins this game.”

Notable: Receivers Coach Junior Adams and tight ends Coach Drew Mehringer are overseeing preparations for the Holiday Bowl on the Offensive side of the ball, after the departure of Kenny Dillingham. … Newly Hired Offensive Coordinator Will Stein was on hand for practice Friday but won’t ramp up his leadership of that unit until after the Bowl game. … The Ducks will hold practices through Monday before a brief break to spend time with family, before reuniting again for practices late next week.

Quotable:

Senior tight end Cam McCormick is winning the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award

“It’s an honor. I got the call from Coach Lanning and it was a little bit of a shock. But I was super grateful, excited — I couldn’t wait to tell my mom. It’s been a long road. So it’s great to kind of see the recognition. I’m truly honored.”

Senior quarterback Bo Nix in the decision to play in the Bowl while he finalizes his plans for 2023

“That was kind of easy for me. I just really enjoy playing football, I enjoy playing for Oregon and I enjoy playing for Coach Lanning. So any time I have that opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.”

Head Coach Dan Lanning is preparing for a Bowl amid roster and staff changes

“That’s the name of the game — you have to go out there and adapt. Right now, I think of one of the biggest things about college football is who can go out there and adapt the best. Who can handle all the adjustments that are required ? And I think we have a great staff that’s done a good job of that.”

Post-practice interviews:

Head Coach Dan Lanning

Senior quarterback Bo Nix

Senior Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth

Senior defensive back Bennett Williams

Senior tight end Cam McCormick