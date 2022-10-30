Football Powers Past Dartmouth, 28-13

Next Game: Columbia 11/5/2022 | 1:00 pm ET ESPN+ WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 Nov. 05 (Sat) / 1:00 pm ET Columbia

HANOVER, NH – Senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly scored two total touchdowns in the first half, senior running back Aidan Borguet ran for two touchdowns in the second half, and Harvard University football powered past Dartmouth College, 28-13, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Improving to 4-0 on the road this season, the Crimson (5-2, 3-1 Ivy) took a 7-0 lead on Wimberly’s receiving score, remained ahead 14-7 on Wimberly’s rushing touchdown, and maintained a 14-13 lead at Halftime after senior defensive lineman Truman Jones blocked an extra point. Borguet rushed for touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters, and the Crimson defense shut out the Big Green (2-5, 1-3 Ivy) in the second half to seal the win.

Harvard Highlights

Senior running back Aidan Borguet rushed 26 times for a season-high 179 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He now has nine rushing touchdowns – and 10 touchdowns overall – on the season. Borguet rushed for two TDs in a game for the third time in 2022.

rushed 26 times for a season-high 179 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He now has nine rushing touchdowns – and 10 touchdowns overall – on the season. Borguet rushed for two TDs in a game for the third time in 2022. Borguet posted his fifth 100-yard game of the season and his seventh of his career. He has rushed for over 80 yards in all seven games this season and scored touchdowns in six of seven games.

As a team, the Crimson rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries for a 5.2 yards per carry average. The Crimson defense held Dartmouth to 90 yards on the ground.

Senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a score. He grabbed his fourth receiving touchdown of the season and scored his first career rushing TD. He has tallied 70 or more receiving yards in all seven games this season.

caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a score. He grabbed his fourth receiving touchdown of the season and scored his first career rushing TD. He has tallied 70 or more receiving yards in all seven games this season. Senior quarterback Luke Emge completed 11-of-17 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season. In the first half, he completed 7-of-9 passes for 135 yards and a score.

completed 11-of-17 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season. In the first half, he completed 7-of-9 passes for 135 yards and a score. Senior defensive lineman Truman Jones blocked an extra point in the second quarter, registering his third blocked kick of the year. As a team, Harvard has blocked seven kicks in 2022.

blocked an extra point in the second quarter, registering his third blocked kick of the year. As a team, Harvard has blocked seven kicks in 2022. Senior linebacker Jake Brown led the Crimson with eight tackles, including six solo stops and 0.5 tackles for loss.

led the Crimson with eight tackles, including six solo stops and 0.5 tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Victor Tademy picked off his first interception of the season.

Gallery: (10-29-2022) Football at Dartmouth

How It Happened

Harvard opened the scoring Midway through the first quarter as a senior quarterback Luke Emge connected with senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly is a 34-yard scoring strike. The Crimson went five plays and 63 yards in 2:22 on the drive, finding the end zone with 7:20 to go in the frame. Wimberly also grabbed a 22-yard reception on the drive.

connected with senior wide receiver is a 34-yard scoring strike. The Crimson went five plays and 63 yards in 2:22 on the drive, finding the end zone with 7:20 to go in the frame. Wimberly also grabbed a 22-yard reception on the drive. The Big Green tied the score at 7-7 with 13:30 left in the second quarter as Nick Howard converted a one-yard rushing touchdown. Dartmouth went eight plays and 70 yards in 3:19 on the drive.

The Crimson answered on the ensuing drive with a nine-yard rush from Wimberly capping an eight-play, 78-yard drive in 3:38 that gave Harvard a 14-7 edge with 9:45 remaining in the second quarter. On the drive, Emge connected with the sophomore wide receiver Ledger Hatch is a 41-yard connection, and senior running back Aidan Borguet picked up a first down on a fourth-down play in the red zone.

is a 41-yard connection, and senior running back picked up a first down on a fourth-down play in the red zone. Dartmouth’s Zack Bair scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown with 3:34 to go in the first half, but senior defensive lineman Truman Jones blocked the following extra point to keep Harvard in the lead at 14-13.

blocked the following extra point to keep Harvard in the lead at 14-13. Borguet scored his first touchdown of the second half when he ran it in from 12 yards out to give Harvard a 21-13 advantage with 6:02 to go in the third quarter. His eighth rushing score of the season finished off a nine-play, 76-yard drive in 4:11. As part of the drive, Borguet broke off a 22-yard run, and junior tight end Tyler Neville caught a 24-yard reception.

caught a 24-yard reception. Borguet closed the contest’s scoring, powering his way to a 21-yard touchdown with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter and making the score 28-13. Borguet also started the nine-play, 86-yard drive in 4:48 with a 27-yard rush before tallying his ninth rushing score and 10 th overall TD of the year.

overall TD of the year. Junior defensive back Victor Tademy made an interception in the end zone as time expired to seal the win.

Game Notes and Quotes

Harvard improved to 72-48-5 all-time vs. Dartmouth.

The Crimson improved its record to 52-16 in the month of October since 2006.

Harvard is now 139-59 in games played in the New England region since 1994.

All-time, Harvard moved to 892-407-50 overall and to 285-165-9 in Ivy League play.

With the contest appearing on NESN+, the Crimson improved to 36-13 in games on linear television since 2013.

Harvard scored points for the 235 th straight game.

straight game. The Crimson had five receivers grab passes of 20 yards or greater in the game.

“First of all, I’m just so proud of our team. This was a tough, gritty, grind-it-out type of game. Nothing ever comes easy for us up here at Dartmouth. We also recognize that, as well as we played, we’re banged up at some key positions, and our kids really battled. It’s a Testament to our leadership and the type of the kids we have.” – Tim Murphy The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football

The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football “It was a pretty special feeling since I haven’t played a game here in New Hampshire since high school. I know it was Dartmouth’s homecoming, and it was almost like a Homecoming for me too.” – Junior defensive lineman Thor Griffith

“After the first extra point, I was able to get a feel for the Offensive line and how they were blocking. I really trusted the coaching and Fundamentals that we have. I was able to get in there and use my height to get my hand up. I was grateful that I was in that position.” – Senior defensive lineman Truman Jones

“Dartmouth is a really well-coached team. Creating big plays is always tough against a well-coached team like that. All the credit goes to our coaching staff and the Offensive line. We came in with a good game plan. We executed the way we wanted to execute. The Offensive line – I’m Thankful for them. They make our jobs as running backs a lot easier.” – Senior running back Aidan Borguet

